The Toronto Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its newest residents.

On Monday, the Canadian zoo shared the sad news that its red panda cub Dash — affectionately known as Baby Spice — died unexpectedly on Oct. 23, leaving the facility's staff "hurting and grieving from this incredibly sudden loss."

According to a release from the Toronto Zoo, red panda cub Dash, born to mom Paprika in July, was in good health on Saturday. Zookeepers found the cub lying on his side, weak and vocalizing on Sunday morning.

Dash's caretakers rushed the baby animal to the zoo's Wildlife Health Centre for treatment. Veterinarians put Dash on oxygen, administered fluids, gave antibiotics, and raised the red panda's body temperature. Unfortunately, after stabilizing, Dash's health took a turn. The cub stopped breathing, and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The Toronto Zoo conducted a post-mortem exam on Dash to collect samples for additional testing, so veterinarians can hopefully learn more about what caused the cub's sudden decline.

The three-month-old red panda cub died amid a contest to decide his name. In its release regarding the red panda's death, the Toronto Zoo shared that keepers had decided to name the cub Dash.

"Dash brought us keepers so much joy. It was wonderful to see his mom, Paprika, become such an amazing mother and to see the bond develop between her and Dash. We enjoyed watching him grow and meet every milestone with gusto. Every daily weigh-in was the highlight of our day, and we loved seeing his little 'Yoda"' face every time we opened the nestbox," Dash's caretakers said in a statement.

"To watch as he grew from a hesitant cub to a brave little boy will be one of our fondest memories. We are sad that our time with him was so short, but we will cherish every moment we shared with him," the keepers added.

The Toronto Zoo's red panda caretakers are keeping a close eye on Paprika to help the red panda mom adjust to losing her cub. According to the zoo, Paprika is in good health and adjusting well to Dash's absence.