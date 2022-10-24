Lifestyle Pets Toronto Zoo Red Panda Cub Dies Unexpectedly: 'We Are Sad that Our Time with Him Was So Short' Toronto Zoo caretakers found three-month-old red panda cub Dash lying on his side and vocalizing on Sunday morning By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy Toronto Zoo The Toronto Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its newest residents. On Monday, the Canadian zoo shared the sad news that its red panda cub Dash — affectionately known as Baby Spice — died unexpectedly on Oct. 23, leaving the facility's staff "hurting and grieving from this incredibly sudden loss." According to a release from the Toronto Zoo, red panda cub Dash, born to mom Paprika in July, was in good health on Saturday. Zookeepers found the cub lying on his side, weak and vocalizing on Sunday morning. Dash's caretakers rushed the baby animal to the zoo's Wildlife Health Centre for treatment. Veterinarians put Dash on oxygen, administered fluids, gave antibiotics, and raised the red panda's body temperature. Unfortunately, after stabilizing, Dash's health took a turn. The cub stopped breathing, and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. Red Panda Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Cub Nicknamed 'Little Red' After Death of Partner The Toronto Zoo conducted a post-mortem exam on Dash to collect samples for additional testing, so veterinarians can hopefully learn more about what caused the cub's sudden decline. The three-month-old red panda cub died amid a contest to decide his name. In its release regarding the red panda's death, the Toronto Zoo shared that keepers had decided to name the cub Dash. "Dash brought us keepers so much joy. It was wonderful to see his mom, Paprika, become such an amazing mother and to see the bond develop between her and Dash. We enjoyed watching him grow and meet every milestone with gusto. Every daily weigh-in was the highlight of our day, and we loved seeing his little 'Yoda"' face every time we opened the nestbox," Dash's caretakers said in a statement. 'No Longer Hope' for Endangered Mother Whale Entangled in Fishing Gear for Months, Experts Say "To watch as he grew from a hesitant cub to a brave little boy will be one of our fondest memories. We are sad that our time with him was so short, but we will cherish every moment we shared with him," the keepers added. The Toronto Zoo's red panda caretakers are keeping a close eye on Paprika to help the red panda mom adjust to losing her cub. According to the zoo, Paprika is in good health and adjusting well to Dash's absence.