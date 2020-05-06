Toronto Zoo Celebrating the Birth of its First Itty-Bitty Critically Endangered Tortoise

The Toronto Zoo welcomed a new resident who is as important as they are small.

On May 2, a Madagascar spider tortoise hatched at the Candian zoo. The critically endangered reptile is the first of its kind born at the zoo, according to a press release from the park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The egg the baby tortoise hatched from was laid on October 4 of last year. Once the egg was discovered it was carefully incubated and monitored, going through a process where it was warmed, cooled, and then warmed again over several months to ensure optimal conditions for the tortoise growing inside.

"This is a great example of the critical work done at the Toronto Zoo with our world-class wildlife care team," said Dolf DeJong, Toronto Zoo CEO. "This is your Toronto Zoo living our mission of connecting people, animals, and conservation science to fight extinction."

RELATED: San Diego Zoo Penguin Goes For a Waddle to Visit Orangutans on Adorable Field Trip

Image zoom Toronto Zoorare torotise born at zoo Toronto Zoo

The Madagascar spider tortoise is a small tortoise native to southwestern Madagascar. The species gets its name from the eye-catching web-like patterns of yellow and black on its upper shell. The Madagascar spider tortoise is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Populations in the wild are declining due to habitat loss and collection for the pet trade and food trade.

RELATED: Diego the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species from Extinction Retires

"The Toronto Zoo is proud to support efforts to save and protect turtles and tortoises around the world as a member of the Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA)," said Dr. Andrew Lentini, Senior Director Wildlife and Science, Toronto Zoo. "Every year thousands of endangered Madagascar tortoises are illegally collected by poachers and destined for either the butcher block or Asian pet trade. Many are confiscated by Malagasy authorities and are placed for rehabilitation and treatment before being reintroduced into the wild or placed in long-term conservation breeding programs like those in accredited zoos like Toronto Zoo."