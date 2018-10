Penny, the one-eyed golden retriever, is the winner of PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by Pedigree.

This sweet, 4-year-old pooch lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, with her family. Car rides and beach time are some of her favorite things.

The more than 10,000 entries to the contest were narrowed down to 10 finalists, who then went through a voting phase to find a top three. These three went through a judging phase. Penny was chosen from this amazing pack, which was made up of adorable rescue dogs from all across the country.