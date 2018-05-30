From Hugh Jackman's Frenchie to Hugh Laurie's Pug: These 10 Dog Breeds Are Tops Among Hollywood's Canine Sidekicks

Before there were famous dogs on social media, there were just plain ol’ celebrity pets who were beloved for being sidekicks to the rich and famous. Many of the V.I.P. dogs of Hollywood are celebrated on Instagram and Twitter too, of course, and GoCompare Pet Insurance recently put out a list of the Top 10 most popular dog breeds of the stars and shared it with PEOPLE.

The company researched the pets of 250 dog-loving celebs to gather the most popular breeds. It then compared this list with the American Kennel Club’s recent list of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Of the 250 celebrity dogs, there were 59 breeds most frequently represented.

Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Top 10 Most Popular Celebrity Dog Breeds

1. French Bulldog: Owners include David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Lady Gaga

2. German Shepherd: Owners include Ben Affleck, Robbie Williams, Jennifer Aniston

3. Labrador Retriever: Owners include Nick Jonas, Jennifer Garner, Emily Blunt

4. Golden Retriever: Owners include Kate Middleton, Andrew Garfield

5. Pomeranian: Owners include Mischa Barton, Kim Kardashian West, Gwen Stefani

6. Chihuahua: Owners include Demi Moore, Katherine Heigl, Paris Hilton

7. Yorkshire Terrier: Owners include Simon Cowell, Miranda Kerr, Naomi Watts

8. Bulldog: Owners include Joe Jonas, Adam Sandler

9. Maltese: Owners include Eva Longoria, Halle Berry, Alec Baldwin

10. Pug: Owners include Hugh Laurie, Ted Danson, Gerard Butler

Now, check out how the celebrity breed rankings compare to the U.S. dog breed ownership population ranking.

U.S. Population: Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds (according to the AKC)

1. Labrador Retriever

2. German Shepherd

3. Golden Retriever

4. French Bulldog

5. Bulldog

6. Beagle

7. Poodle

8. Rottweiler

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. German Shorthaired Pointer

As you can see, Chihuahuas, Maltese and pugs were much more popular among celebrities than the general population. But, French bulldogs, German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, Yorkshire terriers, bulldogs and golden retrievers made it to the top of both lists.

In 2017, for the 27th year in a row, the Labrador retriever was the most popular dog breed in America — and it’s also very popular among the stars, coming in at No. 3 on the celebrity breed list.