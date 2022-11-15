The Top Pet Names for 2022 — Including Names Inspired by 'Yellowstone' and 'Encanto'

In its Top Pet Names Report, Rover found the most popular names to be returning favorites, like Charlie, Luna, and Bella, and names inspired by television, film, and food

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 02:11 PM
Yellowstone and Encanto inspired names
Photo: Paramount Network, Disney

The most popular pet names of 2022 are here.

On Tuesday, Rover released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, which analyzed millions of names provided by pet parents to find the most popular names for cats and dogs this year.

"Looking back at the last ten years of pet names data, we can see that the humanization of pets has become an increasingly influential macro trend for pet naming conventions," Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said in a statement. "Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families."

Below are the Top 10 names — based on the volume of names — for male and female dogs and cats. On these lists, animal lovers will see many names familiar from past pet name countdowns: Luna, Bella, Max, and Charlie.

There are plenty of other names surging in popularity this year that didn't make it to the all-time top list, Rover noted in its release.

Many of the names seeing a surge this year are inspired by pop culture. Beloved TV shows like Yellowstone are having an effect on dog owners. The name Yellowstone is trending up 485% for dogs in 2022, while Dutton — the last name of Yellowstone's lead family — has seen a 294% increase among canines. Euphoria has a hold on pet parents too. The HBO drama inspired the top trending dog name of 2022, Fezco, which is up 3,714% for dogs and 182% for cats, per Rover.

Movies also made their mark. Disney's Encanto helped boost the number of pets named Maribel. According to Rover, the online pet care marketplace saw a 1,485% increase in dogs named Mirabel and 932% for cats.

Other notable pet naming inspirations include Adam Sandler — whose name made Rover's Top Pet Names Report for the first time this year — foods like hotpot and pastrami, and Pfizer.

To see the top pet names for 2022, look at the lists below, and to learn about all the creative, trending names pets received this year, read Rover's Top Pet Names Report for cats and dogs.

Most Popular Female Dog Names

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Lily
  6. Zoe
  7. Lola
  8. Sadie
  9. Bailey
  10. Stella

Most Popular Male Dog Names

  1. Max
  2. Charlie
  3. Cooper
  4. Milo
  5. Buddy
  6. Rocky
  7. Bear
  8. Teddy
  9. Duke
  10. Leo

Most Popular Female Cat Names

  1. Luna
  2. Lily
  3. Bella
  4. Lucy
  5. Nala
  6. Callie
  7. Kitty
  8. Cleo
  9. Willow
  10. Chloe

Most Popular Male Cat Names

  1. Oliver
  2. Milo
  3. Leo
  4. Charlie
  5. Max
  6. Loki
  7. Simba
  8. Jack
  9. Ollie
  10. Jasper
Related Articles
top pet names 2021
'Friends' , 'The Mandalorian' , the Olympics, and More Inspire 2021's Most Popular Pet Names
dogs named after tiger king
Pups Named After Taylor Swift and Tiger King Part of the Top Dog Names and Trends of 2020
Domestic cat and golden retriever in grass at home. Best friends.
The Most Popular Dog and Cat Names of 2019 (Including Big Increase in 'GoT' -Inspired Names!)
Early Walmart Deals
Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Landed at Walmart! Shop 50 Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6
Golden Gate Bridge
PEOPLE's 2022 Travel List: 25 Things to Do, Eat & See This Year!
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
skin trends
7 Skin Trends to Try Right Now
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
LUKE COMBS The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Country Musics Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
Luke Combs Wins the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year for the Second Time: 'A Dream Come True'
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
finalists for the 2022 PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!
Meet the Top 3 Adorable Canines Ready to Win the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Crop unrecognizable female groomer stroking Border Collie dog before procedure in veterinary clinic
Clear the Shelters 2022 Sets Adoption Record by Helping Over 161,000 Shelter Pets Find Homes
best pet hair removers
The 6 Best Pet Hair Removers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed