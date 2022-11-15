The Top Pet Names for 2022 — Including Names Inspired by 'Yellowstone' and 'Encanto'

The most popular pet names of 2022 are here.

On Tuesday, Rover released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, which analyzed millions of names provided by pet parents to find the most popular names for cats and dogs this year.

"Looking back at the last ten years of pet names data, we can see that the humanization of pets has become an increasingly influential macro trend for pet naming conventions," Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said in a statement. "Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families."

Below are the Top 10 names — based on the volume of names — for male and female dogs and cats. On these lists, animal lovers will see many names familiar from past pet name countdowns: Luna, Bella, Max, and Charlie.

There are plenty of other names surging in popularity this year that didn't make it to the all-time top list, Rover noted in its release.

Many of the names seeing a surge this year are inspired by pop culture. Beloved TV shows like Yellowstone are having an effect on dog owners. The name Yellowstone is trending up 485% for dogs in 2022, while Dutton — the last name of Yellowstone's lead family — has seen a 294% increase among canines. Euphoria has a hold on pet parents too. The HBO drama inspired the top trending dog name of 2022, Fezco, which is up 3,714% for dogs and 182% for cats, per Rover.

Movies also made their mark. Disney's Encanto helped boost the number of pets named Maribel. According to Rover, the online pet care marketplace saw a 1,485% increase in dogs named Mirabel and 932% for cats.

Other notable pet naming inspirations include Adam Sandler — whose name made Rover's Top Pet Names Report for the first time this year — foods like hotpot and pastrami, and Pfizer.

To see the top pet names for 2022, look at the lists below, and to learn about all the creative, trending names pets received this year, read Rover's Top Pet Names Report for cats and dogs.

Most Popular Female Dog Names

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Lily Zoe Lola Sadie Bailey Stella

Most Popular Male Dog Names

Max Charlie Cooper Milo Buddy Rocky Bear Teddy Duke Leo

Most Popular Female Cat Names

Luna Lily Bella Lucy Nala Callie Kitty Cleo Willow Chloe

Most Popular Male Cat Names