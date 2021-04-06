This Travel Kit for Pets Makes Life on the Road 'So Much Easier,' According to Pet Parents

Profile Menu
Traveling with a dog isn't that different than traveling with children. From pet hair brushes to kibble, paw wipes, and all their favorite toys, there's always a boatload of things that you'll need to pack for the car, train, or plane. Pet parents on Amazon say keeping everything organized is key, and one thing that helps abundantly is a dedicated travel bag. One of their top choices? Top Dog Pet Gear's pet travel bag, which reviewers say makes traveling with pets "so much easier."
This pet travel bag comes with multiple pockets, water bottle holders, sleeves, and separate compartments to keep everything organized and clearly marked, as well as extra accessories like food container bags and collapsible water bowls. More than 1,300 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with plenty calling it "a great travel bag with so much storage" and something that's "very practical." Even better, the bag is less than $40 — in fact, it's on sale for $3 off after applying Amazon's secret coupon.
Buy It! Top Dog Pet Gear Travel Bag, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Amazon reviewers say the 15-inch-wide bag is roomy enough to fit everything from jars of treats to large hair brushes, and its adjustable strap makes it a comfortable and easy-to-carry kit. Plus, the included food container bags can hold up to a week's worth of food (13 cups each, to be precise), and they're insulated to keep snacks fresh.
One shopper called it the "perfect multipurpose travel bag that [they're] not embarrassed to haul around on weekend trips," adding that it's "much roomier than [they] thought it would be" with the collapsible bowls big enough to hold food for large dogs. "I really appreciate the opening to slide the bag on top of the suitcase," said the same reviewer. "There are so many compartments and easy to wipe down. It could easily double as a diaper bag or personal carry-on if you keep it clean. This is a 1,000 percent improvement from the reusable grocery store bag I've been using for my dog's food and toys."
Another said the bag makes traveling with their dogs simpler. "Everything for our dog is in one place and we don't have to juggle carrying our stuff into the hotel as well as hers," wrote the reviewer. "Highly recommend to simplify your traveling."
The Top Dog Pet Gear travel bag is currently one of Amazon's top 35 best-sellers in its category, with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. Shop the bag that pet parents say "fits everything you need" while it's on sale.
