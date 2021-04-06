This Travel Kit for Pets Makes Life on the Road 'So Much Easier,' According to Pet Parents

One shopper called it the "perfect multipurpose travel bag that [they're] not embarrassed to haul around on weekend trips," adding that it's "much roomier than [they] thought it would be" with the collapsible bowls big enough to hold food for large dogs. "I really appreciate the opening to slide the bag on top of the suitcase," said the same reviewer. "There are so many compartments and easy to wipe down. It could easily double as a diaper bag or personal carry-on if you keep it clean. This is a 1,000 percent improvement from the reusable grocery store bag I've been using for my dog's food and toys."