The Top Dog Halloween Costumes of 2020 Based on Google Searches

It's the time of the year where the urge to dress up your dog gets especially tempting, and you're not alone. Plenty of pet owners have been using Google to get Halloween costumes ideas for their pooches. SEMrush, a data trends provider, analyzed Google search volume and found the ten costumes that are getting the most searches in 2020. Below are the top 10 canine Halloween costumes based on Google searches, so you can dress your pup in a popular outfit or come up with a different idea you know other dogs won't be wearing.

10. Tiger King

Buy it! Tiger Dog Costume, $36.95; Etsy.com