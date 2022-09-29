Meet the Top 3 Adorable Canines Ready to Win the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

After thousands of dogs entered the 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand, there are now three canines vying for the top spot

By People Staff
Published on September 29, 2022 05:12 PM
finalists for the 2022 PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!

The 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand is almost ready to announce a winner.

After thousands of dogs entered the contest, the canine competition was narrowed down to 10 furry finalists. Animal lovers voted for their favorite of the pooches, and now, based on votes, the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest has found its Top 3 contenders.

The Talk announced the trio of adorable dogs — Gordon, Koda, and Mugsy — on its Thursday show. Now, it's up to the contest's judges to choose a winner from the Top 3.

This year's judges panel includes The Talk hosts (and rescue dog owners) Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O'Connell, PEOPLE Pets editor Kelli Bender, and PEDIGREE Foundation ambassador Evan Satinoff.

The winner of the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest will be revealed on Oct. 12 and will win a custom photoshoot, a feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com, a year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand, and a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner's choice.

Read on to get to know the cuddly canines in the Top 3 vying for the title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog. To learn more about the 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand, visit the contest's website.

Here are the Top 3 finalists for the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest!

Gordon, 11

Cutest Rescue Dogs

Gordon was found on the side of the road in Taiwan after being hit by a car — an accident that left him paralyzed. The Shiba Inu now lives in the U.S. with his forever family, who helped the dog recover from his injuries and embrace life.

Koda, 9

Cutest Rescue Dogs

Nicknamed the "Canine Yoda," Koda helped his owner overcome her fear of dogs and has gone on to help others learn about the joy pooches can bring to a person's life.

Mugsy, 5

Cutest Rescue Dogs

"A unicorn among dogs" is how Mugy's family describes this Pekingese and pug mix. His pet parents instantly fell in love with the pup's big wrinkly face, bat ears, short little legs, and sweet smile.

Related Articles
Lamb Chop and Christin Schubert photographed on 9/26/2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Photographer: Sharon Vanorny Hair & Makeup: Neda Stevic/Zenobia Heaven the World's Cutest rescue 2021. Heaven and Jackie Rackers, St Charles, IL, October 6, 2021. Credit: Cynthia Lynn Hair & Makeup: Marie Wood/Zenobia
Meet the 10 Finalists Competing for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Crown — and Vote for a Winner
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry OConnell & Natalie Morales hosts of the CBS daytime series THE TALK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Meet the Celebrity Judges of the Cutest Rescue Dog Contest — the Rescue Pet Parents of 'The Talk'
Worlds cutest dog
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for its Next Adorable Canine Star
dogs on podium
Meet the Top Pups Vying to Win the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Vote For Your Favorite
worlds cutest rescue dog - heaven
Heaven the Smiling Shelter Pup Overcomes Her Fears and Is Crowned World's Cutest Rescue Dog
past cutest rescue dogs winners
Meet the 10 Pups Competing For the Title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Pick
cadbury judges
Cadbury Bunny Tryout Winners Give Their Tips on How to Claim the Famous Rabbit Ears in 2022
worlds cutest rescue dog promotion
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Wants to Turn Your Adopted Pup into a Celebrity
confetti dog
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Back to Turn Your Adorable Shelter Dog into a Star
Close-Up Of Dogs In Bride And Groom On Pink Textile
Dozens of Canine Couples Set to Gather in Bid to Break the Largest Dog Wedding World Record
Lamb Chop and Christin Schubert photographed on 9/26/2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Meet Lamb Chop! This Puppy Mill Survivor Is the Winner of the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
National Dog Show Winner
Best in Show! 20 Years of National Dog Show Winners
DOG ALWAYS RUINS FAMILY PHOTOS
The Most Adorable, Inspiring, and Silly Pet Stories from 2020
elijah-6
Pets of the Year: The Most Amazing Rescues, Hilarious Animals and Wild Stories of 2019
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
shelter dog
Pedigree Launches Loyalty Program Where the Reward Is the Love and Devotion of a Shelter Dog