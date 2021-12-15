Shoppers Say This Heating Pad Is a 'Warm Slice of Heaven' for Older Pets, and It's Just $48 on Amazon
Most pets have a warm winter coat, but as temperatures start to drop, this won't be enough to withstand a harsh winter. Along with bringing your pets indoors or into a heated building, there are several accessories you can buy to help keep them warm throughout the season, whether they're a house pet or an outside animal. Many Amazon shoppers are turning to heating pads for pets, which act as a cozy bed and a source of heat. We found one that's backed by more than 2,000 five-star ratings and costs just $48.
The Toozey Pet Heating Pad should be at the top of your shopping list when it comes to prepping your animals for winter. It features a waterproof and machine washable cover that's soft to the touch and incredibly comfortable. The chew-resistant cord has a small remote attached that allows you to set a timer up to 24 hours and adjust the heat level. But don't worry, the bed will automatically shut off once it's reached an ideal temperature thanks to the built-in heat sensor. This keeps your pet comfortable without running the risk of overheating them.
Reviewers say this bed is ideal for indoor and outdoor use under a covered area like a cat house, barn, or garage that's protected from rain and snow. (This product uses electricity to function, so it's important to keep it away from moisture to avoid electric shock.)
"The quality and function of the heating pads are great — just what we needed to add a little more warmth when our dogs are kenneled in our garage on the colder winter nights," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The dimensions were a perfect fit to our kennels and cushion. I initially was going to purchase one, but my husband added a second one to our order; we're glad to have both."
For older pets with sore muscles and joints, this heating pad can be used year-round to soothe their aches and pains. Several shoppers claim that it's a great way to ease their pet's arthritis symptoms. One shopper described it as a "warm slice of heaven" for their 14-year-old cat, and goes on to say that she sleeps on it every night.
Instead of piling your pet's bed with blankets, treat them to this heating pad that's on Amazon for just $48. Whether it's used to battle cold weather or to soothe sore muscles, you can't go wrong with this cozy and affordable bed.
