The Toozey Pet Heating Pad should be at the top of your shopping list when it comes to prepping your animals for winter. It features a waterproof and machine washable cover that's soft to the touch and incredibly comfortable. The chew-resistant cord has a small remote attached that allows you to set a timer up to 24 hours and adjust the heat level. But don't worry, the bed will automatically shut off once it's reached an ideal temperature thanks to the built-in heat sensor. This keeps your pet comfortable without running the risk of overheating them.