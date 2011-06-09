Too Much Cute! Celebrity Babies with Animals
BAAH-BY LOVE
Has something got little Kingston Rossdale’s goat? Not at all! elder tyke relishes getting close to animals, like this brown-eyed kid at the Central Park Zoo.
PONY UP
Who wants to go for a ride? Stella Luna does! and her daughter get close – but not too close! – at a Studio City, Calif., petting zoo.
NOSE TO TAIL
Little Mason Disick pigs out at his first birthday bash in Calabasas, Calif., along with mom Kourtney Kardashian.
DUCK, DUCK, BUNNY
The Kardashian sisters’ half-sibling Kendall Jenner joined in on the fun at her nephew’s party.
BELLY RUB
All hands on deck! Gilles Marini and his daughter Juliana got to know a tiny piglet together during a trip to an L.A. petting zoo.
HORSING AROUND
Yee-haw! On a trip to Griffith Park in Los Angeles, and daughter Nahla enjoyed a little extra fun in the form of a horseback ride.
MY TURN
Actress Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon takes time out to show her twins – Jax and Jaid – some furry creatures at a farmers market in Los Angeles. They topped off the adventure with a pony ride.
PICK ME UP
Leave it to a fuzzy pal to cheer up the 2½-year-old who reportedly broke his arm on June 2 after falling from a countertop. Maybe the friendly rabbit will sign his cast?
SOME BUNNY
Got any carrots? Isla Fisher and her tiny tot Olive befriend some bunny rabbits during an outing to the Los Angeles Farmers Market.
SLOW POKE
While on vacation in Miami, the and her 3-year-old daughter, Valentina, visited the tourist attraction Jungle Island where they each took turns riding a giant tortoise.