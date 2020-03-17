Over 90 Hours of Puppies and Kittens Are Coming to Your TV to Make Self-Isolating Sweeter

Oodles of puppies and kittens are coming your way to make the days of social-distancing ahead a little easier, and a whole lot sweeter.

Animal Planet recently announced that, in celebration of the upcoming spring solstice, they are airing a 94-hour marathon of their show Too Cute!

For those unfamiliar with Too Cute!, in each episode, the reality show follows several different litters of baby animals, often puppies and kittens, from when they are just days-old squirming bundles of joy through the major milestones the occur in each baby animal’s first few months of life. You can get a peek at what to expect in the clip above.

The marathon of this precious palate cleanser starts on Animal Planet on Wednesday, Mar. 18 at 12 p.m. ET/ PT and runs through Saturday, Mar. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.

Viewers can expect to see frolicking little felines, pudgy little puppies and even a few piglets during this Too Cute! celebration.

For fans who are looking for even more cute once the marathon is over, Animal Planet will be airing a Too Cute! mini-marathon on Sunday, March 23 from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. ET/PT.