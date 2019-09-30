This $14 Adorable Lion Costume Will Turn Your Dog Into Simba for Halloween

Image zoom Amazon

For some, finding the perfect Halloween costume for their pet is just as important as picking out an outfit for themselves to wear. Luckily, Amazon sells a vast array of pet costumes — including costumes for dogs — to make the annual tradition as easy (and fun) as possible.

This year, consider dressing your furry friend in a majestic lion mane for Halloween. A number one best-seller on Amazon, the Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane is an adorable way to dress up your dog for the spooky holiday. It’s even earned the title of Amazon’s Choice for dog costumes, and shoppers are obsessed with the simple yet adorable costume.

The $14 ensemble includes a mane wig and a small piece of fabric that attaches to your dog’s tail to complete the look. They’re both made of high-quality polyester fiber that’s easy to clean — however, some Amazon shoppers noted that the tail was difficult to keep on their pooch.

Ideal for medium- to large-sized dogs, the mane has an adjustable elastic band that will fit necks ranging from 60 to 80 centimeters around. Simply slide the furry mane adorned with ears onto your dog’s neck, attach the tail, and your pup will instantly transform into a jungle cat reminiscent of one of the characters from The Lion King. It’s perfect for trick-or-treating or pet-friendly costume parties.

In case you still have doubts that this is, in fact, the best dog costume available on Amazon, a quick scan of the item’s rave reviews should convince you. The costume has garnered hundreds of five-star reviews, and many shoppers even took the liberty of posting some seriously cute photos of their pets all dressed up in order to display just how great the getup really is.

“This has been my all-time favorite Amazon purchase thus far,” one reviewer wrote. “Whoever came up with this is a genius! It arrived quickly and in good condition. It was easy to put on, easy to tighten without harm, and it even came with a little tuft for the tail!”

Another said, “This was a total hit when we used it on our greyhound. [It] stays put very well and didn’t bother him at all… Best and easiest costume ever!”

Others noted that the costume gained plenty of buzz from passers-by. “I have never gotten so much attention for a costume before! People across the street came over to check my dog out. So many compliments! I loved the satin liner and the hidden drawstring, plus the coloring fit my dog perfectly,” a shopper said.

Head to Amazon to score the adorable dog Halloween costume for your pet (or simply to gawk at a few sweet photos of pups dressed up as lions).