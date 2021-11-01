Tom Felton and his dog traded in their green and silver Slytherin robes for garnet and gold over the weekend

Tom Felton and His Dog Dress Up in Gryffindor Colors for Halloween

Tom Felton is Harry Potter! Well, sort of.

The actor, 34, dressed up as The Boy Who Lived for Halloween, sharing a series of photos of the costume on Instagram over the weekend. His dog was also in costume as a member of Gryffindor house for the occasion.

For the look, Felton — who played Slytherin Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films — traded in his green and silver uniform for garnet and gold. He completed the costume with round glasses, a wand, and a lightning bolt scar.

His pup stood next to him in the shot, wearing a Gryffindor scarf. "Wtf dad," Felton joked in the caption.

Felton shared another snap of his dog sporting the garnet and gold scarf, poking fun at himself for switching house colors with the caption: "fml 🐍."

tom fleton Credit: tom felton/instagram

While he may have donned Gryffindor colors for Halloween, Felton revealed to PEOPLE in June that he would jump at the chance to once again join Slytherin house and return to his villainous roots.

Not only would he love to portray Draco again, but any Malfoy — like Draco's father Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or Draco's son, Scorpius.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton exclaimed. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor admitted he feels "a bit of ownership" over the character of Draco, who serves as a multi-layered foil throughout the series to Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter.

"I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on,' " Felton told PEOPLE.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) | Credit: Peter Mountain

Felton appeared as Draco in all eight Harry Potter films, based off the book series of the same name by J.K. Rowling. The series spanned a total of almost 10 years, and the first movie — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone — is celebrating its 20th anniversary in November.

"I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], 'Twenty years, can you imagine that?' " Felton recalled in June. "First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same."