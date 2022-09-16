Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep

Filming of the action movie paused to let the sheep pass through the Mission: Impossible set in England's Lake District

By
Published on September 16, 2022
Tom Cruise Suffers Delays On Set Of New Mission Impossible Due To Crew Blunder With A Flock Of Sheep Costing The Production Time And Money.
Photo: Splash

No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep.

The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.

Photos from the ordeal show around 100 animals walking into gates that separated the filming location from the English countryside.

Cruise and the rest of the film's team laughed and smiled as the sheep took over the set based on photos of the incident. The action film's cast and crew gave the animals space as they looked on. Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, was also photographed acting as his own stuntman again, as he paraglided off the top of a mountain on set.

The sheep likely didn't mean to disrupt filming. The animals spent most of their time on set chewing grass and aimlessly walking around the Mission: Impossible movie's filming location.

Even with the minor disruption, the eighth film in the franchise has been filming since July, long before the seventh Mission: Impossible movie's July 2023 release date.

Back in April, Cruise revealed that the seventh Mission: Impossible movie would be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One during CinemaCon.

Fans reportedly learned more about the film from a clip of Cruise played at CinemaCon.

The clip surfaced in early September and reportedly showed the actor sitting on the wing of a World War II-era biplane as it flew over South Africa.

"Hi everyone! Wish I could be there with you — I'm sorry for all the extra noise," Cruise said in the video, reportedly shown at CinemaCon in April. "As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible, and right now, we are over gorgeous Blyde Canyon in stunning South Africa."

