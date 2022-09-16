Lifestyle Pets Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep Filming of the action movie paused to let the sheep pass through the Mission: Impossible set in England's Lake District By Brenton Blanchet Brenton Blanchet Instagram Twitter Writer/Reporter, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 02:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Splash No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News. Photos from the ordeal show around 100 animals walking into gates that separated the filming location from the English countryside. Splash Cruise and the rest of the film's team laughed and smiled as the sheep took over the set based on photos of the incident. The action film's cast and crew gave the animals space as they looked on. Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, was also photographed acting as his own stuntman again, as he paraglided off the top of a mountain on set. Tom Cruise's Wildest Stunts in His Movies, from Top Gun: Maverick to Mission: Impossible The sheep likely didn't mean to disrupt filming. The animals spent most of their time on set chewing grass and aimlessly walking around the Mission: Impossible movie's filming location. Splash Even with the minor disruption, the eighth film in the franchise has been filming since July, long before the seventh Mission: Impossible movie's July 2023 release date. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Back in April, Cruise revealed that the seventh Mission: Impossible movie would be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One during CinemaCon. Fans reportedly learned more about the film from a clip of Cruise played at CinemaCon. Splash Tom Cruise Takes James Corden to the Danger Zone with Frightening Flight in Top Gun Fighter Jet The clip surfaced in early September and reportedly showed the actor sitting on the wing of a World War II-era biplane as it flew over South Africa. "Hi everyone! Wish I could be there with you — I'm sorry for all the extra noise," Cruise said in the video, reportedly shown at CinemaCon in April. "As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible, and right now, we are over gorgeous Blyde Canyon in stunning South Africa."