Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'

Tom Brady may know a thing or two about football, but now he's showing off a new friend who might just teach him something about hairballs.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion shared an image of the latest addition to his family on Instagram Friday — one of their two recently adopted Siamese mix kittens.

In the image shared on his Story, the cat can be seen stretching while laying on what appears to be Brady's forearm.

With the cat's paws in the air and its eyes closed, Brady captioned the photo, "Ok Ok Ok kinda cute hahahahahha."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady posts photo of his adopted cat to Instagram. Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady first revealed that he adopted the two kittens in an Instagram post last month, and hinted that his 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake was likely the mastermind behind welcoming them into their family.

"Vivi wins again," the newly retired NFL quarterback wrote at the time.

In a clip of the cats wrestling, the Siamese mix kittens appeared to be seamless additions to the Brady household, even matching their furnishings.

Brady jokingly thanked his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Logan Ryan and Logan's wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, for their involvement with the adoption in another post. "This is what my mornings are like now," he said.

The football star also tagged the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the felines' former shelter, letting the Florida facility know the cats "are in good loving hands." Brady and Vivian volunteered at the shelter throughout the athlete's final NFL season, Ashley previously revealed.

"These pictures were from August, and we didn't take many more after that," she wrote alongside a photo of Brady and his kids holding some pets. "Not publicly, at least. It wasn't about publicity, fundraising, or recognition. It was about being a human being. It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together. It was about Tom reaching out to his friend, asking how to get involved, helping his community by giving something far more meaningful than money ... his time."

While volunteering at the shelter, Vivian fell for two felines in particular, Ashley shared. "Vivian was drawn to the Siamese mix kittens, so it wasn't surprising that Tom reached out to adopt. They are the perfect family for these two adorable kittens!" she said.

Since the adoptions, the cats have seemingly been a welcome addition to the Brady clan, which also includes son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom the NFL star shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Vivian borrowed her dad's phone to take a few photos of the cats and post them on Brady's Instagram Story. "'Poke' is my name — Drinking out of Vivi's water is my game 💦❤️," read the text.

In the photo, the new kitten is seen dipping its tiny head into a tall glass filled with water. While Brady's daughter didn't claim to be the first photo's photographer, she identified herself in the second kitten shot that appeared on Brady's Instagram.

"Nap time!!! (Btw this is Vivi :) on Dad's phone) 😂," Vivan wrote on a photo of a sleeping kitten. Another image shared by Brady this week showed Vivian cuddling up with one of the cats and featured the heartfelt caption "pure love."