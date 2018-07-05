Tom Brady Freaking Out About a Bear Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

It wasn’t a Chicago Bear, but Tom Brady was still pretty excited to see a big fuzzy dude over the Fourth of July.
In a video posted to his Instagram story and shared by Huffington Post, the 40-year-old football star had an extra-close encounter with a brown bear while hanging in Montana.
“There’s a BEAR,” he whispers enthusiastically before panning over to the animal, before bringing the camera back to himself for another little freak out — which we don’t blame him for.
The New England Patriots quarterback is seemingly out west with his parents, celebrating his mom Galynn’s 74th birthday on July 4th amid her cancer battle.