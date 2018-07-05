Tom Brady Freaking Out About a Bear Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

It wasn’t a Chicago Bear, but Tom Brady was still pretty excited to see a big fuzzy dude over the Fourth of July.

In a video posted to his Instagram story and shared by Huffington Post, the 40-year-old football star had an extra-close encounter with a brown bear while hanging in Montana.

“There’s a BEAR,” he whispers enthusiastically before panning over to the animal, before bringing the camera back to himself for another little freak out — which we don’t blame him for.

GOAT encounters Bear in the wild. Video from Tom Brady's Instagram pic.twitter.com/kyWKukpxSI — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) July 4, 2018

The New England Patriots quarterback is seemingly out west with his parents, celebrating his mom Galynn’s 74th birthday on July 4th amid her cancer battle.