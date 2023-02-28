Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of Her Family's New Kittens

Tom Brady's kids are enjoying their new furry friends!

After adopting a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February, Brady's children are getting to know their playful new pets and want to share them with the world.

On Monday, Vivian Lake — the recently retired NFL quarterback's 10-year-old daughter — borrowed her dad's phone to snag a few photos of her cats and post them to Brady's Instagram story.

"Poke' is my name — Drinking out of Vivi's water is my game 💦❤️" read the text atop one of the feline photos shared with Brady's over 13.6 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the new kitten is dipping its tiny head into a tall glass filled with water.

Tom Brady/Instagram

While Vivian did not reveal herself as the photographer in the first cat-centered Instagram Story post, she identified herself in the second kitten shot that appeared on Brady's Instagram on Monday.

"Nap time!!! (Btw this is Vivi :) on Dad's phone) 😂" Vivan wrote on a picture of a sleeping kitten that she posted to her father's social media page.

Tom Brady/Instagram

Vivian is reaping the benefits of her successful campaign to adopt the kittens — with Brady admitting "Vivi wins again" when they adopted the furry pets several weeks ago.

In his original Instagram Story announcement about the adoption, Brady, 45, jokingly thanked his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Logan Ryan and Logan's wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, for their involvement with the adoption.

"This is what my mornings are like now," Brady wrote alongside a social media video of the kittens pouncing at each other.

Brady also mentioned the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in his post welcoming the cats to the family. The Florida shelter adopted out the felines to Brady and his kids.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Before adopting the kittens, Brady and his children volunteered at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay during his final NFL season.

Ashley Bragg Ryan/Instagram

Regan Blessinger, with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told PEOPLE shortly after the kitten adoption that Brady and his family were fantastic volunteers and that Vivian fell in love with her two new kittens while helping out at the facility.

"Vivian was drawn to the Siamese mix kittens, so it wasn't surprising that Tom reached out to adopt," Blessinger said. "They are the perfect family for these two adorable kittens!"