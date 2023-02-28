Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of Her Family's New Kittens

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his daughter Vivian are enjoying time with their two new rescue pets adopted from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 04:24 PM
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of the Family's New Rescue Kittens
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Tom Brady's kids are enjoying their new furry friends!

After adopting a pair of Siamese mix kittens in mid-February, Brady's children are getting to know their playful new pets and want to share them with the world.

On Monday, Vivian Lake — the recently retired NFL quarterback's 10-year-old daughter — borrowed her dad's phone to snag a few photos of her cats and post them to Brady's Instagram story.

"Poke' is my name — Drinking out of Vivi's water is my game 💦❤️" read the text atop one of the feline photos shared with Brady's over 13.6 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the new kitten is dipping its tiny head into a tall glass filled with water.

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of the Family's New Rescue Kittens
Tom Brady/Instagram

While Vivian did not reveal herself as the photographer in the first cat-centered Instagram Story post, she identified herself in the second kitten shot that appeared on Brady's Instagram on Monday.

"Nap time!!! (Btw this is Vivi :) on Dad's phone) 😂" Vivan wrote on a picture of a sleeping kitten that she posted to her father's social media page.

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of the Family's New Rescue Kittens
Tom Brady/Instagram

Vivian is reaping the benefits of her successful campaign to adopt the kittens — with Brady admitting "Vivi wins again" when they adopted the furry pets several weeks ago.

In his original Instagram Story announcement about the adoption, Brady, 45, jokingly thanked his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Logan Ryan and Logan's wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, for their involvement with the adoption.

"This is what my mornings are like now," Brady wrote alongside a social media video of the kittens pouncing at each other.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady also mentioned the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in his post welcoming the cats to the family. The Florida shelter adopted out the felines to Brady and his kids.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Before adopting the kittens, Brady and his children volunteered at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay during his final NFL season.

Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Season
Ashley Bragg Ryan/Instagram

Regan Blessinger, with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told PEOPLE shortly after the kitten adoption that Brady and his family were fantastic volunteers and that Vivian fell in love with her two new kittens while helping out at the facility.

"Vivian was drawn to the Siamese mix kittens, so it wasn't surprising that Tom reached out to adopt," Blessinger said. "They are the perfect family for these two adorable kittens!"

Related Articles
tom brady
Tom Brady Adopts 2 Kittens from Florida Rescue After His Daughter Is 'Drawn to' the Rescue Cats
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Season
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Final NFL Season: 'Helping His Community'
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady daughter
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/2986824940750972250/
Tom Brady Shares Photo from Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday Celebration: 'Nothing Better'
'The Sweet Photos Tom Brady Shared Upon News of His Retirement' - from Tom Brady
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
Tom Brady Calls Daughter Vivi the 'Cutest Roomie' and Shows Her 'Monkeying Around' with Brother Ben in New Photos
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Ben, Daughter Vivi 'Monkeying Around,' Calls Her the 'Cutest Roomie'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady posts family pics on his instagram
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL