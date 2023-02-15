Tom Brady Adopts 2 Kittens from Florida Rescue After His Daughter Is 'Drawn to' the Rescue Cats

Two Siamese mix kittens have their forever family, thanks to a GOAT and his kids.

On Instagram Wednesday, Tom Brady shared that he adopted two kittens and hinted that his 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake likely masterminded the furry family expansion.

"Vivi wins again," the newly retired NFL quarterback wrote over an Instagram Story video of the little cats, who playfully wrestle in the clip. The Siamese mix kittens appear to be seamless additions to the Brady household, matching their new home's marble and white furnishings.

Over the photo, Brady, 45, also jokingly thanked his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Logan Ryan and Logan's wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, for their involvement with the adoption.

"This is what my mornings are like now," Brady added, along with two laughing-crying faces and two heart emojis.

The future FOX sportscaster also tagged the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the felines' former shelter, to let the Florida facility know the cats "are in good loving hands."

Brady and his daughter volunteered at the shelter throughout the athlete's final NFL season, Ashley Ryan revealed earlier this month.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

On Feb. 1, Ashley posted a photo on Instagram featuring Brady and his children with Bündchen, along with herself, her husband, and their daughter at the shelter, calling it her "Tom Brady story."

"These pictures were from August, and we didn't take many more after that," Ashley wrote. "Not publicly, at least. It wasn't about publicity, fundraising, or recognition. It was about being a human being. It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together. It was about Tom reaching out to his friend, asking how to get involved, helping his community by giving something far more meaningful than money ... his time."

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Tom and his family are fantastic volunteers who give the shelter's animals plenty of attention.

"Everyone at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is very thankful that Tom Brady and his kids have been volunteering at our shelter for months," Regan Blessinger, with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told PEOPLE. "From socializing our kittens to walking dogs, he is obviously a great dad and a true animal lover. When they came to volunteer, it was evident that Vivian and the whole Brady family enjoyed their time with the under-aged kittens still needing to be bottle-fed."

While volunteering at the shelter, Vivian fell for two felines in particular.

Blessinger added, "Vivian was drawn to the Siamese mix kittens, so it wasn't surprising that Tom reached out to adopt. They are the perfect family for these two adorable kittens!"