First on Gold Medalist Bobby Finke's List Once He Returns Home to Florida? Walking His Dog

What's awaiting gold medalist Bobby Finke when he returns home? Puppy love — literally.

The Olympian, who won both the men's 800m freestyle and men's 1500m freestyle during the Tokyo Summer Games, told PEOPLE during a press conference in Japan on Sunday that he's anxious to get in some quality time with his family and their pet dog once he's back in Clearwater, Florida.

"I'm going to hug my family, of course," Finke said. "Looking forward to taking my dog Brewster to a park and just walking around. I haven't been able to do that since Christmas break, when I was home last. So I'm just really looking forward to that and spending time with them."

Finke later told reporters that Brewster is a 5-year-old German shepherd and golden retriever mix that his family — parents Joe and Jeanne Finke, as well as two older sisters and a younger brother — welcomed home following the World Aquatics Championships in 2017.

"I like to say he's my dog but he's really like the family dog," Finke said during the press conference.

The 21-year-old University of Florida student finished the 1500m freestyle with a time of 14:39.65 on Sunday, surging ahead during the final 50m of the race.

He admitted to reporters that going into the Games, "my goal was really to just try to make the finals and do the best I can."

And, he said, to instead "come out with two golds and to be able to represent the U.S., it's a huge honor."