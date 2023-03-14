DNA Results for Toast the Dallas Rescue Pup Are In! Find Out If the Animal Is a Coyote or a Dog

Toast just took a DNA test, and it turns out she is a 100 percent dog.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department found the caramel-colored pup huddled near a dumpster during a patrol duty in February. While rescuers agreed the animal was cute, they couldn't decide if the pup was a dog or a coyote.

That's when Dallas Animal Services took Toast in and set up a DNA test to solve the mystery and determine where to house the little pup. According to the agency, if Toast turned out to be a dog, she would be adopted out; but if Toast ended up being a coyote, then a suitable wildlife rescue would likely be her next destination.

And the results are now in! On Sunday, the animal shelter posted on Facebook that "Toast is a DOG."

"As we suspected, she turned out to be a beautiful little mutt," Dallas Animal Services added.

Dallas Police Department

Toast is 42 percent German shepherd, 38 percent Siberian husky, and 20 percent Australian cattle dog, according to her DNA test.

And it shouldn't take Toast too long to find a new home. A link to her adoption page was posted on her shelter's Facebook page, and "it took about five minutes before she got the max number of applications!"

Owning a coyote is possible in Texas, but you must have a permit and register the animal. Texas Parks and Wildlife says a coyote is very similar in size to a small German shepherd, and an adult usually weighs between 25 to 40 pounds. Coyotes have large, erect ears and long slender legs. They are generally gray in color.