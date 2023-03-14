DNA Results for Toast the Dallas Rescue Pup Are In! Find Out If the Animal Is a Coyote or a Dog

The young animal was found beside a dumpster by Dallas Police Department in February

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 14, 2023 01:59 PM
Toast dog or coyote
Photo: Dallas Animal Services

Toast just took a DNA test, and it turns out she is a 100 percent dog.

Officers from the Dallas Police Department found the caramel-colored pup huddled near a dumpster during a patrol duty in February. While rescuers agreed the animal was cute, they couldn't decide if the pup was a dog or a coyote.

That's when Dallas Animal Services took Toast in and set up a DNA test to solve the mystery and determine where to house the little pup. According to the agency, if Toast turned out to be a dog, she would be adopted out; but if Toast ended up being a coyote, then a suitable wildlife rescue would likely be her next destination.

And the results are now in! On Sunday, the animal shelter posted on Facebook that "Toast is a DOG."

"As we suspected, she turned out to be a beautiful little mutt," Dallas Animal Services added.

Toast dog or coyote
Dallas Police Department

Toast is 42 percent German shepherd, 38 percent Siberian husky, and 20 percent Australian cattle dog, according to her DNA test.

And it shouldn't take Toast too long to find a new home. A link to her adoption page was posted on her shelter's Facebook page, and "it took about five minutes before she got the max number of applications!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Owning a coyote is possible in Texas, but you must have a permit and register the animal. Texas Parks and Wildlife says a coyote is very similar in size to a small German shepherd, and an adult usually weighs between 25 to 40 pounds. Coyotes have large, erect ears and long slender legs. They are generally gray in color.

Related Articles
Toast dog or coyote
Rescuers Waiting on DNA Test to Determine If Mystery Pup Found by Dumpster Is a Coyote or a Dog
Dog left with note reunited with owner
Animal Shelter Helps Woman Reunite with Beloved Dog Who Was Abandoned Without Her Permission
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpAzZYDLLzF/ theanimalfoundation When Dutchess was found locked inside a hot car on the top floor of a parking garage last July on the Las Vegas Strip, the 3-month-old puppy had her mouth taped shut. The temperature outside was 113 degrees and @lvmpd Officer Rybacki knew he had to act fast. He rescued Dutchess from the car, and her story went viral. Swipe left to see how Dutchess is doing these days! She lives with a wonderful family who adores her. She sneaks into the children’s beds and enjoys hanging out with her new fur siblings. She’s also quite the traveler, making her way all over Nevada, California, and Arizona, never missing a chance to play in the snow. Talk about a good life. Edited · 1d
Rescued Puppy Left in Hot Car with Mouth Taped Shut at a Casino Is Enjoying New Forever Home
https://www.colliervilletn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1409/16. Credit: Town of Collierville
Paul Rudd Look-alike Dog Finds 'Happy Ending' After Shelter Calls on Actor to Adopt the Pet
dog found nailed in box recovers and adopted
Dog Abandoned in Sealed Wooden Box Officially Adopted by the Oklahoma Rescuer Who Saved Him
Ghost the Rescue Dog Reunites with Family After Living with a Coyote Pack in Nevada
Rescue Dog Reunited with Family After He's Found Living with Coyote Pack in Nevada
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Returned to Shelter After Just 2 Weeks in New Home
rescue dog
Texas Shelter Shares Before and After Photos of Formerly Emaciated Dog to Show the Power of Love
Dog rescued after being left outside N.J. home in freezing cold for 3 days
New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold
Dog Left with Note from Homeless Owner Who Couldn't Afford to Keep Her
Shelter Reunites Homeless Woman with Her Dog and Vows to Help Both After Finding Pet with Note
Missing dog reunites with family at adoption event
'Sweet Dog' Reunited with Family at Adoption Event a Year After Going Missing: 'Christmas Miracle'
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos Was Once Accused of Stealing Puppies Days Before His Animal Charity Held Adoption Event
dog birthday party for shelter pup Photo credit: San Diego Humane Society
Calif. Rescue Has Birthday Party for Dog in Shelter Over 2 Years in Hopes of Gifting Pet a Home
Dog Recovering After Being Shot 50 Times With Pellet Gun
Texas Dog Shot 50 Times with Pellet Gun Survives and Begins Road to Recovery
baby fox mistaken for kitten
California Woman Accidentally Takes in Baby Fox After Mistaking Wild Animal for a Lost Kitten
Embark DNA Dog Test Finds Canine Siblings Diego and Dixie
DNA Test Reveals that Tenn. Dog Adopted as a Friend for Visually-Impaired Pup Is Pet's Sister