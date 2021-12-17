Toby the puppy's former owners almost euthanized the dog due to his special needs, but Florida Yorkie Rescue stepped in, and with help from Walkin' Pets, got the pooch on his feet

1 Lb. Puppy Unable to Walk on His Own Gets Christmas Wish to Receive Custom Wheelchair

Toby is on the move.

The Shih Tzu/Yorkie puppy, who weighs just under 1.5 lbs. (23 ounces), recently received a tiny custom wheelchair from Walkin' Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, and can now move on his own.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before this gift, Toby struggled with his mobility. The puppy was born Hydrocephalus, a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the hollow places inside the brain, which can affect mobility, coordination, vision, and more.

Because of his special needs, Toby's original owners considered euthanizing the puppy. Luckily, the Florida Yorkie Rescue learned of the pup's situation and stepped in, agreeing to take on the little dog and care for him until he found the perfect home.

puppy gets wheelchair

"Every life is worth living, just because he has some challenges, they are never too big for Florida Yorkie Rescue," Kit DeRoche, the president and founder of the rescue, said in a statement to Walkin' Pets about why the rescue chose to help Toby.

Florida Yorkie Rescue shared details about Toby's journey on social media, which caught the attention of Walkin' Pets. The company was moved by the pup's perseverance and decided to grant the dog's Christmas wish to walk on his own. Walkin' Pets team members flew from New Hampshire to Palm Beach, Florida, to meet Toby and outfit him with a custom wheelchair built for his small size.

After a few tips from the Walkin' Pets team, Toby took to the wheelchair quickly and is now able to stand and walk on his own with ease.

puppy gets wheelchair Credit: courtesy Walkin' Pets

"The wheelchair will help him to build up the strength in his front legs, I'm very optimistic, and I think he is too!" DeRoche said of Toby's future.

Toby also has a home for the holidays. DeRoche decided to adopt the puppy and make him a permanent of her family. She hopes others are inspired by the strides Toby has made in a short amount of time with a bit of love and support.