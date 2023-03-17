Tiny Canine Wheelchair User Gives Back to Other Pets with Disabilities: 'Nothing Holds Her Back'

Pumpkin the dog has donated over 110 wheelchairs to pets with special needs through her nonprofit, Pumpkin and Friends Charity

By Kelli Bender
Published on March 17, 2023 01:44 PM
What is shown in the photograph – Pumpkin Where was the image taken – Lincoln, UK When was the image taken - 2023  Who took the photograph -  Tammie Fox Full credit line – Tammie Fox @pumpkinandfriendscharity

Pumpkin is "determined" to help other pets with special needs lead lives full of adventure.

According to Walkin Pets, the tiny dog arrived at a rescue in Lincoln, England, when she was just a few weeks old. When rescuers first found Pumpkin, she was dragging her back legs behind her. A veterinary exam revealed that the puppy had a broken spine and two broken back legs, leaving the back half of her body paralyzed.

Veterinarians, who suspect Pumpkin's injuries came from an act of animal cruelty, feared that the dog would never walk again. Now, 1-year-old and a whopping eight pounds, Pumpkin is back on her paws and helping other pets achieve their dreams.

Shortly after Pumpkin recovered from her injuries, she was adopted by a loving family, who gifted the dog a Walkin' Wheels pet wheelchair from the pet mobility company Walkin' Pets. Pumpkin took to the wheelchair quickly and was soon walking on her own again.

"Pumpkin has completely changed our lives. She is a happy, determined pup - nothing holds her back. Her life is full of adventures and happiness," Tammie Fox, Pumpkin's owner, said.

What is shown in the photograph – Pumpkin Where was the image taken – Lincoln, UK When was the image taken - 2023  Who took the photograph -  Tammie Fox Full credit line – Tammie Fox @pumpkinandfriendscharity
Tammie Fox/@pumpkinandfriendscharity

Fox was so inspired by her new pup's perseverance and strength she decided to form a nonprofit with the dog. Pumpkin & Friends Charity donates pet wheelchairs to animals with mobility issues, gifting over 110 wheelchairs so far.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Since owning Pumpkin and starting my charity, my whole perspective has completely changed. Disabled animals are amazing and inspiring. I am passionate about this and want to show the world that these animals deserve to live. Having a disability does not have to be a death sentence," Fox added.

To learn more about Pumpkin's charity, and how you can help the pup assist pets with special needs, visit the nonprofit's Instagram.

Related Articles
ugly shelter dog gets eye surgery
Orlando Shelter Dog Called 'Ugly' by Potential Adopters Finds Home Where She Is 'Cherished'
HSUS still saving pets from turkey earthquake rubble
Animal Rescuers Still Saving Pets from Rubble in Turkey Over 2 Weeks After Deadly Earthquake
Dog with Disabilities still searching for home
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023
Meet the 11 Talented Dogs with Special Needs Competing in Puppy Bowl 2023
Paralyzed Dog Gaining Mobility in New Home
Tiny Rescue Dog with Partially Paralyzed Back Legs Wows Rescuer Working to Find Her a Home
Dog with disabilities looking for home after 2 years in shelter
Dog in Foster Care for 2 Years Learns to Walk with Splints But Is Still Searching for a Home
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
Ghost the Rescue Dog Is Recovering After Living with a Coyote Pack for Months in Nevada
Injured Dogs Rescued from War in Ukraine Looking For Homes
Injured Dogs Rescued from the War in Ukraine Are Ready for Adoption After Receiving Wheelchairs
Interns with dogs. Bottom left: Intern, Marie Bottom Right: Intern, Tori Top Left: Intern, Mary Top Right, Manager, Noah Ramage (Noah is Megan’s son)
Ohio Dog Daycare Is a 'Happy Place' for Adults with Special Needs to Learn Life and Job Skills
Retired Deputy Gifts 68 Wheelchairs to Disabled Animals
Florida Man Dedicated to Helping Animals Donates 68 Wheelchairs to Pets with Disabilities
dog rescued from train tracks
Paralyzed Dog Rescued After Being Found on Train Tracks in Philadelphia: 'This Is Pure Evil'
Dog with Special Needs Waiting for home
Dog with Special Needs Still Searching for Home After One Year in Shelter with No Applications
emu gets wheelchair. Lemu the emu at Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary. Full credit line – Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary
Baby Emu with Special Needs Is Running on His Own Thanks to Rescue and Custom Wheelchair
we tried it dog dna age test
We Tried It: A Dog DNA Test that Helps Determine a Canine's Real Age
dog survives hit and run
Virginia Community Raises $8,000 to Cover Dog's Medical Bills After Car Hits Pet and His Owner
Dog Rescue
'Happy' Puppy Born Without Front Legs Brings 'New Life' to Senior Dog Rescue in Rhode Island