Tim Tebow and Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Get 3 New Puppies 4 Months After Death of Dog Bronco

Why get one puppy when you can get three?

On Thursday, Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters introduced fans to the newest additions (plural!) to their “happy family,” a trio of dogs named Paris, Kobe, and Chunk. The football-turned-baseball star, 32, debuted the pets on Instagram, deeming them the “Tebow Pack” and dedicating an individual post to each of the puppies.

“We’re so excited to introduce you to sweet Paris! She’s already our little princess,” he captioned the first post, displaying a Dalmatian held up by Nel-Peters, 24. “…But Paris needed a brother. Meet Kobe!” came the next photo, the couple embracing a cuddly golden Lab.

Finally: “…and of course Kobe needed a brother too. Meet Chunk!” came the third update, with a shot of a fluffy Bernese mountain dog.

Tebow’s welcoming of the new pets comes four months after the athlete said goodbye to his dog Bronco. In November, Tebow shared a heartbreaking video of himself feeding Bronco (whom he’d had since 2010) one last time before the dog was humanely euthanized.

“One of the toughest goodbyes,” wrote Tebow when sharing a tribute to Bronco at the time. “Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.”

Tebow soon thanked fans for the outpouring of support after the pet loss, and shared a photo of the dog’s gravesite.

“I’m so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love. I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement,” the former NFL player captioned the post.

On a separate Instagram account created solely to chronicle the so-called “Tebow Pack,” the new pet owners created bios for two of the dogs, written in their animal voices.

“Hiii fwiends, my name is Paris ❤️ I’m a Dalmatian and I’m 8 weeks old,” read a caption for an adorable snapshot of the black-and-white pup. “So happy to be home with my new hoomans and brudders, even if dey annoy me already 👑”

Read Chunk’s post: “Good morning frens! My name is Chunk and I’m an 8-week old Bernise Mountain Dog. I eat my bruddah and sista’s food, cause it’s just so goob and I’m chunk. I love laying around and wunning in the grass even if my legs are too short and I fall ovah 🤗.”