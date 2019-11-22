Tim Tebow Thanks Fans for Support Following Dog Bronco’s Death, Shares Photo of Pet's Grave

"I'm so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love," Tebow wrote on Instagram

By Kelli Bender
November 22, 2019 04:45 PM

After announcing the death of his dog on Instagram on Thursday, Tim Tebow posted again later in the day to thank his fans for their support following one of his “toughest goodbyes.”

“I’m so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love. I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement,” the former NFL athlete captioned the post.

Along with his written thanks, Tebow, 32, also included several photos of he and Bronco through the years and a shot of the “special place” he decided to bury the canine he brought home as a puppy in 2010.

The photo shows Tebow, in a white shirt, kneeling in front of a grave topped with a wooden cross made of two sticks.

RELATED: Tim Tebow Says ‘One of the Toughest Goodbyes’ to His Dog Bronco

“I love you Bronco, thanks for being the sweetest boy,” Tebow concluded the post.

In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, Tebow first shared the news of Bronco’s death, including a video of himself crying as he fed the Rhodesian ridgeback one more snack before the dog was put down.

