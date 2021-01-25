Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Throw Birthday Party for Their 3 Dogs: 'They’re Our Babies'

Tebow and his wife treated their year-old pups Chunk, Kobe and Paris to a party where they were showered with gifts, treats and belly rubs

The Tebow Pack has turned one.

Early last year, Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters welcomed three adorable puppies into their home — Paris the Dalmatian, Kobe the golden retriever, and Chunk the Bernese mountain dog — and dubbed the trio "The Tebow Pack."

Now those three fluffballs have all turned one, and their owners found a special way to celebrate. The pet-obsessed couple partnered with the pet food company I and love and you to host an epic dog birthday party for the pack at Kanine Social, a dog park in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday. The bark-filled bash was all about making The Tebow Pack, and their canine guests, smile.

"Chunk, Kobe, and Paris have brought us so much joy and laughter this past year. They're the sweetest companions and Tim and I love being their parents," Nel-Peters, 25, said of the pup party in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Naturally, I've been looking forward to throwing them their first birthday party for a while, and the way it all came together was perfect! They were showered with pupcakes, belly rubs, toys, and games all day. Plus, I and love and you provided the most adorable gift bags with treats for all the pups who attended."

This birthday party is the start of a partnership between I and love and you and the Tebows. Before they paired up with the company, The Tebow Pack already adored the brand's products and their dedication to helping rescue pets around the country.

Now, Tebow Pack fans can treat their own canines to the same I and love and you goodies Chunk, Kobe, and Paris like by visiting The Tebow Pack's page on the pet food company's website. Here, animal lovers will find the pack favorite products along with fun facts about each of the adorable dogs.

According to I and love and you, this special webpage and birthday party are just the beginning of the brand's work with the Tebows.

"This partnership will launch several exciting activations throughout 2021 to connect with pet parents and highlight the love and companionship pets bring us, even through the hardest of times," I and love and you shared in a statement. "The activations will include give-back and charitable components to support shelter pets that are looking for a forever home. The collaboration was a natural fit for both the Tebow's and "I and love and you" as they have a shared passion for supporting pets and recognize the abundance of love and joy they bring to our families."

Tebow, who lost his longtime dog shortly before the arrival of his three current pooches, has no qualms about showing off the deep love he has for his dogs on their birthday and every other day of the year.