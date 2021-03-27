Tim Tebow Celebrates 1 Year with His 3 'Tebow Pack' Dogs: 'Love Our Kids'

"I can't believe it's already been a year since these crazies came home with us," Tebow captioned an Instagram post Friday

Tim Tebow is celebrating the anniversary of becoming a dog dad of three!

The former NFL player, 33, posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram Friday, showing off some adorable bonding moments with his three pups — Paris the Dalmatian, Kobe the golden retriever, and Chunk the Bernese mountain dog — since he and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 25, added them to their family last year.

"I can't believe it's already been a year since these crazies came home with us," Tebow said of the dogs, known as The Tebow Pack. "Supposed to just be Paris that night, but she needed two big brothers! They bring so much joy to @demitebow and me. Love our kids"

The first photo features Tebow and his wife with Paris, Kobe and Chunk when they were babies. The second photo showed the trio all grown up a year later.

Other highlights from the carousel include a sweet video of Chunk giving Tebow tons of kisses and a photo of Kobe fast asleep with his head falling off his bed.

Last month, Tebow, Nel-Peters, and their pack of pooches partnered with the holistic pet food brand "I and love and you" to expand their ability to help other pets. Like the Tebows, the company is dedicated to giving back to animals and has already donated over one million meals to animal shelters nationwide.

To help kick off the campaign, Tebow and Nel-Peters both posted to their Instagram accounts about how their trio of dogs have improved their lives.

"Besides Tim, these three fur babies really are my best friends. They always know exactly what I need, and when I need it," Nel-Peters captioned her post.

"well, it's been almost a year since these kids came home with us! Not many know this, but that night we almost came home with five 😂 Thanks, @TheTebowPack for bringing so much fun and joy into our lives," Tebow wrote in his Instagram about the pups.

"We all love the pets in our lives so our partners, @Iandloveandyoupet will be donating to one of our favorite rescues, @dalmatianrescue. For every story you share about your fur-friends they'll donate ten meals. We'd love to hear why you love and cherish your pets! #TYFBF," Tebow added in his post.

Tebow and Nel-Peters got the three new fur babies four months after the athlete said goodbye to his dog Bronco. In November 2019, Tebow shared a heartbreaking video of himself feeding Bronco (whom he'd had since 2010) one last time before the dog was humanely euthanized.