Tim McGraw Reveals His Bracco Italiano, Lepshi, Won Best of Breed at Westminster Dog Show

"He's always been a winner in our eyes!" the Grammy-winning country artist posted on Instagram

By
Published on May 10, 2023
Tim McGraw attends the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London; Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano (co-owned by Tim McGraw) wins Best New Breed at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Tim McGraw Instagram

Tim McGraw isn't the only prize winner in his family!

The Grammy-winning country artist announced on Instagram Tuesday that his Bracco Italiano dog Lepshi won "best of breed" at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The event ran May 6-9 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York for its 147th year.

"So proud of Lepshi!! He's always been a winner in our eyes!" McGraw wrote alongside a photo of his top dog with a purple and gold ribbon. "Lepshi won best of breed today for the Bracco Italiano, the first year for the breed at Westminster."

"Wow!!!!" the 1883 star's celebrity pal Rita Wilson posted in response.

The 6-year-old pooch was eliminated in the semi-finals, but made the judge's "initial cuts in his group," noted Associated Press.

"He's a wonderful ambassador for the breed," handler Ryan Wolfe told the outlet of the win at the most prestigious dog show in the U.S., explaining that "Lepshi aces the breed's trademark ground-covering trot" and "he loves everybody."

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been held since 1877 and is the second-longest-running sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby.

Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano (co-owned by Tim McGraw) wins Best New Breed at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

The 4-day competition kicked off on Saturday with the Master Agility Preliminaries, the Masters Obedience Championship, and Dock Diving, then concluded on Tuesday with the competition's most famous event, the Best in Show judging.

Along with being a proud parent to his pup Lepshi, McGraw also frequently gushes about the three daughters he shares with his wife and fellow superstar Faith Hill, 55.

Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano (co-owned by Tim McGraw) wins Best New Breed at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," McGraw told PEOPLE in 2021 about his daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people," he added. "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

