TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Foster Three Puppy Siblings, Encourage Others to Adopt

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio took a brief break from racking up millions of views on TikTok, to get millions of views on YouTube with a video of their recent pet fostering excursion.

The sisters and the rest of their family recently spent a weekend fostering three puppy siblings named Weka, Moa, and Dodo from Best Friends Animal Society. The puppies were rescued as strays from a reservation in Utah and were placed into the animal welfare organization's foster program so they could learn about living in a home before finding their forever families. Learning basic obedience and socialization skills from foster parents helps puppies get adopted quicker and makes their transitions into forever homes smoother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The D'Amelio's documented their experience caring for the canine trio and turned the results into a YouTube video that already has over 3 million views. Along with raising awareness about pet fostering, the D'Amelios also used their time with the pups to promote pet adoption on their social media accounts.