TikTok's Josh Richards Becomes Partner in Dog Food Company that Gives Back to Shelter Pups

Josh Richards doesn't want the world to be dog eat dog, but dog for dog.

The TikTok star confirmed to PEOPLE that he has become a partner of Dog for Dog, a pet company that donates one bag of dog food to an animal shelter for each bag of food purchased.

Richards, 18, is among a list of high-profile names on the Dog for Dog team. Dog for Dog was founded by businessman Ryan Kavanaugh and has several celebrity investors, including Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Handler, and Michael Bublé. Along with purchasing a 10 percent stake in the compassionate company, Richards will also serve as a global ambassador for the brand.

According to Richards, it was his own dog, a Siberian husky named Buddy, that inspired him to become part of Dog for Dog and help other animals.

“As soon as I laid my eyes on Buddy, I knew she was the dog for me. I couldn’t imagine a world without Buddy. She comforts me when I’m blue and lifts me up. She is literally a man’s best friend and I’m grateful for her every day," Richards tells PEOPLE of his furry friend.

"When I started learning about the euthanasia statistics in the US, I knew I had to do something to help these innocent dogs. I brought up my concern to Ryan [Kavanaugh], a fellow dog lover, and he offered to bring me into Dog for Dog, a company that donates a dog food bag to a shelter for every bag purchased," he added. "I couldn’t be more thankful to Ryan, Snoop, and Bublé for allowing me to be a part of this journey. Get ready for a crazy 2021. We’re going to change the world and save thousands of dogs through supplying sheltered dogs with food."

This is one of several new ventures that Richards has started in 2020 and shared with his fans. In July, Richards announced he signed a recording contract with Talent X/Warner Records, and in June, the TikTok star launched a new clothing line called Buddy Hard, which included a hoodie that benefitted the NAACP.