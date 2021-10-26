WATCH: Dog Owner on TikTok Shares Spooky Video that Allegedly Shows Ghost Removing Pet's Collar

A TikTok video of a crated dog's collar mysteriously falling off has received over 16.3 million views on the social media platform

One TikTok user is getting into the Halloween spirit.

On October 16, TikTok user shannyfantg shared a video featuring her dog allegedly encountering a ghost at home.

The clip posted on the social media app by shannyfantg shows two dogs, each in their own crate, barking inside a home. Shannyfantg shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the dogs only spend time in the crates while their owner is working and are only crated for up to two hours a day. A few seconds into the video, the barking ceases, and the black dog in the crate at the center of the shot appears to be pulled backward by an unseen force into the corner of the crate and has its collar taken off.

"Sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. Watch my black dog. Ghost takes her collar off in her crate," shannyfantg captioned the spooky clip, which now has over 16.3 million views on TikTok.

Fellow TikTok users were quick to respond to the clip, with many noting how eerie and real the alleged ghost encounter appears to be.

"I've never seen such a convincing ghost video," wrote one user, while another added of the two dogs in the clip "they both got super quiet .. they felt the energy."

Before sharing this chilling, yet popular video, shannyfantg posted another clip of an alleged ghost encounter. The user's other ghost post, which they shared on October 16 as well, shows a pet gate in their home seemingly unlatching and opening on its own.