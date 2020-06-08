Jeff Lowe Says He’s Been 'Offered Michael Jackson’s Elephants' for His New Zoo

Jeff Lowe is taking animals from Joe Exotic's former G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park and moving them to the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma

The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park has been under the control of Lowe in recent years but is now being handed over to Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin — the woman whom Joe Exotic was convicted of plotting to kill.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue corporation have been granted control of the Oklahoma zoo property by a judge who found that the property was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother years ago, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In a statement, Lowe said that while Baskin has gained control of the property, his animals at the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park will be moving out with him to a new zoo.

"Please don’t worry about our animals. As you saw on the Netflix documentary, I have been building the greatest Tiger Park the world has ever seen. Thanks to our loyal fans and customers, and the amazing people who work at the zoo, the new Tiger King Park is opening in Thackerville, Oklahoma this September, directly adjacent to the World’s Largest Casino, WinStar World Casino and Resort," wrote Lowe.

Lowe told PEOPLE that future guests can expect to see "approximately 200" big cats, including tigers, lions, jaguars, leopards, and ligers, at Tiger King Park "at any given time," adding that, compared to G.W. Park, this "new facility is 10 times as big, and all the enclosures are more natural for the animals, and much, much larger."

Among the expected bevy of big cats, Lowe said the Tiger King Park will house other animals as well. According to him, the new park has been offered some interesting residents.

"We're negotiating for giraffes right now, possibly Michael Jackson's elephants," Lowe shared.

Lowe said that he has been "offered Michael Jackson's elephants", which he says are currently being cared for by a man in Oregon after a stay at Florida's Jacksonville Zoo.

"They were at the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida for a while. And he contacted us. The lease ran out with the Jacksonville Zoo, and he was looking for a place to rehome them," Lowe added about the situation.

This is not the first time the personalities of Tiger King have been linked to Jackson's former collection of exotic pets. Maldonado-Passage has previously claimed that several alligators that died in a 2015 fire at G.W. Park once belonged to Jackson.