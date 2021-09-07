Erik Cowie, Zookeeper Who Appeared in Tiger King, Found Dead at 52

Erik Cowie was pronounced dead at a Brooklyn, New York, apartment at the start of the long holiday weekend

Erik Cowie, known to Netflix viewers as one of the zookeepers at Joe Exotic's ill-fated Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma featured in Tiger King, has died, according to multiple outlets. He was 52.

Cowie was pronounced dead at a Brooklyn apartment last Friday, police said, according to NBC New York. When first responders arrived at the scene, Cowie was already unconscious.

The New York City Police Department confirmed the same details of a 52-year-old man's death to PEOPLE; however, it did not release the deceased's identity pending family notification. They said that the cause of death is being determined by a medical examiner.

TMZ reported that sources said Cowie's death doesn't appear to be suspicious, and while no drugs were found on the scene, a toxicology test is still expected to be performed.

Tiger King captured the nation's attention at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, documenting the zoo operated by Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Joe Exotic was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, animal-rights activist Carole Baskin. He was sentenced in 2020 to serve 22 years in prison for that and other crimes, which included killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park.

Cowie testified against Joe Exotic — whose original sentence was vacated in July — in the case. Starting in July 2016, Joe Exotic repeatedly tried to hire people, including an undercover FBI agent, to murder Baskin, who owns a tiger refuge in Florida and won a multimillion-dollar judgment against his Oklahoma zoo.

Joe Exotic eventually gave a man $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to South Carolina and on to Florida to kill Baskin, "with a promise to pay thousands more after the deed," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

An Oklahoma City judge will now resentence Joe Exotic.