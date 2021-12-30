The attack occurred after the man made his way inside of an unauthorized area of the tiger enclosure at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens

Tiger Killed After Attacking and 'Seriously' Injuring Man at Florida's Naples Zoo

A Florida deputy shot and killed a tiger on Wednesday at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after the animal attacked a man.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the incident, the zoo tiger attacked and "seriously" injured a man — whose identity has not been released — sending the individual to the hospital.

The sheriff's office stated that the attack took place after the man made his way inside an unauthorized area of the tiger enclosure at the Naples Zoo and started to either feed or pet the big cat.

The office added that the man involved in the attack is in his twenties and is part of a third-party cleaning service contracted by the zoo. The cleaning company is not responsible for maintaining the zoo's animal enclosures.

Authorities said the animal, an 8-year-old male Malayan tiger, attacked the man after he accessed the unauthorized area and put his arm through the fence of the animal's enclosure. The tiger grabbed the man's arm and pulled.

Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday and found the man's arm inside the tiger's mouth. A deputy at the scene shot the animal to stop the attack.

CNN reported that the animal involved in the attack was a critically endangered animal tiger named Eko, who became a part of the Florida zoo's family in December of 2019.