Tiger Cub Loki Dies at London Zoo After 'a Week of Unexplained Seizures': 'We Are Devastated'

Loki the tiger cub suffered his first seizure at the London Zoo on Feb. 18 and had several more seizures of increasing severity in the following days

The ZSL London Zoo shared a heartbreaking announcement on Friday.

According to the U.K. zoo, the facility's beloved tiger cub Loki has died.

"We are devastated to tell you that Loki the tiger cub died yesterday afternoon following a severe seizure. After a week of unexplained seizures, each worse than the last, Loki was facing an increasingly limited quality of life, leading vets to make the heartbreaking decision to euthanize him," the London Zoo shared on Facebook Friday.

Loki charmed many animal lovers during his brief time on Earth, especially after footage of the cub taking his wobbly first steps reached social media.

While all appeared well with Loki's health early on, things suddenly changed on Feb. 18, according to the English zoo's Facebook post.

"On Friday (18 February), Loki suffered his first seizure and was rushed to the veterinary hospital for medication, and the first of many tests to try and understand what had caused it. With no signs of illness prior to the fit, vets began a week-long herculean effort to save little Loki," the London Zoo wrote, adding that "treatment stopped the first seizure."

Following the first seizure, the tiger cub returned to the zoo to rest and recover with his mom Gaysha and await an appointment with an animal health specialist.

"Before this could happen, Loki sadly had two more seizures. Once again, there was no obvious cause," the London Zoo explained in their social media post.

"We left no stone unturned. Through our tests, we ruled out so many things; a brain tumor, infections, parasites — frustratingly, we still had no answers. We were considering a presumptive diagnosis of epilepsy — something that can only be confirmed through a process of eliminating all other possibilities," the zoo added.

Baby tiger Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Unfortunately, before the zoo could learn more about what was affecting Loki, the cub experienced another "far more serious" seizure.

"The seizure confirmed the vets' worst fears; Loki's fits were not going to stop, and his health would only decline. Being responsible for an animal's welfare means sometimes making decisions that break your heart. But we know we made the right one," the zoo wrote of deciding to euthanize Loki after his series of worsening seizures.

The London Zoo is continuing to explore what caused Loki's decline in health in hopes of better understanding the condition.

"Our vets will carry out a post-mortem examination, and the results will be shared with the global zoo community and conservationists in the hope that we can help another tiger cub — and the future of this Critically Endangered species," the London Zoo shared.