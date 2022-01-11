This Dog Diaper Bag Makes Traveling with Pets Way Easier, and Users Say It's 'So Worth the Money'
If you're an avid traveler who often brings your pets along for the ride, then you know how stressful it can be to make sure you have everything they need. Instead of throwing their things in a random duffle or tote, you should consider something specifically designed for pets to help you stay organized and avoid leaving things behind. Thankfully, the perfect airline-approved weekender bag has been hiding in Amazon's pet supplies section for just $43. Plus, it comes with a checklist, food containers, collapsible feeding bowls, and a small first aid bag that you can fill with your own supplies.
The Tidify Dog Travel Bag is essentially a diaper bag for pets, and even though it says it's for dogs, it works great for cats and other small animals, too. It's backed by more than 1,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "so worth the money" and claim it's better than their own bag. The clever design features a customizable name tag, side straps for a blanket, and an abundance of interior and exterior compartments to organize treats, toys, food, and any medication or special needs equipment your pet might require. It also has a slip on the back that's made to slide over your suitcase handle, making it easy to maneuver through the airport.
"I needed somewhere to put all my dog's stuff for vacation; there's so much to take and nowhere to put it," said one Amazon shopper. "This bag has so many zipper pockets and open pockets that I'd buy one and use it as a diaper bag. It's absolutely amazing and will hold everything. Life saver!"
Buy It! Tidify Dog Travel Bag, $42.95; amazon.com
The bag is made with durable water resistant fabric and has a waterproof liner that's easy to clean. The main compartment has a removable divider that allows you to further organize your pet's belongings or keep the space open to store larger items.
"I took this bag with me camping in the Grand Canyon for three days and it was wonderful," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I have a 100-pound German shepherd dog and I was able to easily carry all his food, a first aid kit, toys and treats, plus small misc. items for me. The bag is easy to clean. The bowls are large, which is great for a large dog. Everything packs away neatly."
With its convenient design and useful accessories, it's no wonder this travel bag for pets has become such a popular item on Amazon and has close to a perfect five-star rating. Choose from five pretty colors, add it to your cart before your next trip, and it can arrive in as little as four days.
