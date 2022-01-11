The Tidify Dog Travel Bag is essentially a diaper bag for pets, and even though it says it's for dogs, it works great for cats and other small animals, too. It's backed by more than 1,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "so worth the money" and claim it's better than their own bag. The clever design features a customizable name tag, side straps for a blanket, and an abundance of interior and exterior compartments to organize treats, toys, food, and any medication or special needs equipment your pet might require. It also has a slip on the back that's made to slide over your suitcase handle, making it easy to maneuver through the airport.