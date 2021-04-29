Thousands of Pet Owners Say This Dog Jacket Is the Only Thing That Helps Their Pup’s Separation Anxiety
Saying goodbye to your pup isn't easy. But if your furry friend has a case of separation anxiety, leaving the front door may feel near impossible. Not to mention the dread of coming home to the mess that your anxious dog left in your absence. While there are various training techniques that will help calm your dog's nerves, dog owners know that those take time to kick in. If you're looking for a faster solution, Amazon shoppers swear by the ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket.
Although it may look like your average doggie jacket, it's designed to swaddle your dog's torso with a comforting, gentle pressure that claims to alleviate feelings of anxiety, fear, and over-excitement. When in use, the device has been found to reduce common signs of separation anxiety like pacing, panting, barking, shaking, scratching, excessive urination, and destructive behavioral tendencies.
Buy It! The ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket $38 (orig. $40); amazon.com
One of Amazon's best-selling coats for dogs, the ThunderShirt has earned more than 6,500 five-star ratings. In their reviews, dog owners shared that it works on a variety of dog breeds and age groups, including Golden Retrievers, Rottweilers, Border Collies, Shih Tzus, Australian Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Chihuahuas, Yorkshire Terriers, and Malteses ranging from nine months to 11 years old and beyond.
For one shopper, it also proved to be an especially useful tool for their newly rescued pup. "We adopted a (neglected) senior dog with bags of separation anxiety; we're talking pissing all over the house," the reviewer wrote. "He'd be ripping up anything and everything and he'd be barking like a bloody lunatic. We were one bark away from a refund on this dog until the ThunderShirt jacket. We got the package, put on the jacket, [and] he instantly mellowed out. We left him at home in his lightweight jacket thinking there's another puddle of pee for us to clean up... Nope! He didn't even bark once."
Another reviewer shared that it calmed their dog so much that it stopped their nervous scratching and chewing. "My Schnauzer destroys my house when I leave and I don't want him to spend his life in a crate," the shopper wrote. "If we leave and he's wearing it, he won't touch anything. He's very calm and collected. If he's not wearing it, he is antsy and we come home to DVDs destroyed, picture frames tore apart, his toys gutted and piled in the middle of the room, and hats chewed beyond saving."
Worried about it being too restrictive for your fur baby? Don't be, the ThunderShirt is specially designed with a lightweight, breathable material that moves with your dog and prevents them from overheating, so they can sport it all year long without feeling uncomfortable. It also comes in sizes XXS and XXL, is easy to wash, and has reflective strips along the ends so your pup stays visible during your nighttime walks.
Separation anxiety isn't the only thing it's good for. Pet owners rave that it's also great for calming down their dogs during nerve-wracking thunderstorms and firework shows. Plus, it makes a great travel accessory for dogs that don't have the easiest time adjusting to the car.
"My dog has never been scared of thunderstorms, but fireworks send her into shivers so strong I worry it could put her into a seizure," one Amazon reviewer shared. "I had this delivered a couple of days before the Fourth of July and I'm so grateful I had it shipped overnight. As soon as the fireworks started, I put this shirt on her and it took about 45 minutes for it to kick in. But once it did, I'm still baffled to share that she was flipped over on her back, belly up in the air sleeping so sound she was snoring."
If you've been struggling to end your pup's separation anxiety, grab the ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket on Amazon today.
