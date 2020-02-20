Throw Your Dog the Perfect Party with These Sweet Supplies Meant for Pooch-Only Bashes

Coterie's 'Pawty Time Set' comes with canine-themed plates, cups, banners and more

By Kelli Bender
February 20, 2020 04:23 PM
Dog weddings are real! Bark mitzvahs? Also real!

People the world over are throwing parties for their pets, but it wasn’t until recently that party supply brands started making goods for these special occasions.

Coterie is one of the companies embodying the idea, “It’s a dog’s party and they should have their own plates if they want to.”

On National Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, Coterie released their “Pawty Time Set,” a collection of canine-themed banners, plates, cups and more.

RELATED: Terminally Ill Woman Plans to Marry Her Rescue Dog in ‘Big Italian Wedding’ For Charity

The company hopes this sweet set encourages dog owners to throw a small fête for their pups — since it’s also a great excuse to invite over other pooches and to take pictures of your pet in a party hat.

Of course, the set is also great for human dog lovers of all ages, especially those who want a birthday party that also celebrates the perfection of pooches.

Coterie’s “Pawty Time Set” starts at $41, and can be customized to fit the size and needs of your bash.

