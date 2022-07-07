The birth of three Sumatran tigers at the ZSL London Zoo is a global success for conservation efforts working to increase the critically endangered species' population

London Zoo Celebrates the Birth of Three Cubs from the World's 'Rarest' Tiger Species

A rare trio is taking over the ZSL London Zoo!

In the early hours of June 27, three Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the ZSL London Zoo's Tiger Territory, according to a release from the zoo. The species has been categorized as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature since 2008.

The U.K. zoo's hidden "cubcam" constantly watches the new family. Recently, it captured an intimate moment where the cubs' mother, 10-year-old tigress Gaysha, cleaned and groomed the triplets. The cubcam offers zookeepers a 24/7 view of the tiger family's hay-covered den.

The now ten-day-old cubs are becoming familiar with their "family's cozy indoor den" while Gaysha periodically ventures "outdoors alone to stretch her legs," ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper Kathryn Sanders said in a statement.

According to Sanders, the "strong little ones [are] feeding and taking their first tentative steps." The zoo's staff continues to closely watch the tigers while remaining hands-off, so proper, undisturbed family bonding occurs.

The tiger cubs have yet to open their eyes but are expected to soon. Newborn tigers often wait a few weeks before opening their eyes for the first time.

The cubs will remain nameless until after their first vaccinations, which they will receive when they are over three months old.

According to the London Zoo, "Sumatran tigers are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger in the world, with the latest figures suggesting that only around 300 remain in the wild."