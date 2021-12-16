Three Neglected Pigs Saved from Cramped, Flooded Pen and Brought to Rescue Full of Open Fields
PETA fieldworkers recently transported the trio of pigs to The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in North Carolina
Three little pigs are living a fairytale life after overcoming months of hardship.
Instead of having their house blown down by a big, bad wolf, these three pigs were stuck living in a small, perpetually flooded pen in the woods near Norfolk, Virginia, until recently.
According to PETA, fieldworkers from the animal welfare organization routinely checked in on the animals, bringing the pigs fresh bedding and nutritious food. Unfortunately, this assistance did little to protect the pigs from the rainwater that constantly flooded their pen and made living conditions uncomfortable for the animals.
After discussions with PETA, the owner of the three pigs agreed to surrender the animals to the organization so fieldworkers could transport the trio to a rescue. PETA recently moved the pigs to The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Rougemont, North Carolina. The pigs will spend this holiday season receiving loving care from the sanctuary's staff and foraging through the rescue's acres of open fields. The trio also gets a delicious diet of fresh foods at their new home and their own swimming pool to splash in.
RELATED: Dog Left Chained Outside After Her Owner Died Undergoes Stunning Transformation at New Home
"These three little pigs are living happily ever after in their new sanctuary home, and all pigs deserve the same chance at a long, fulfilled life," PETA's senior vice president of cruelty investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, said in a statement about the rescue. "PETA hopes their story will inspire people to offer some comfort and joy to gentle pigs by keeping ham off the holiday table."