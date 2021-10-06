Sixty-two percent of survey respondents also said that they would even describe their animal as their "best friend"

Three in Five People Say They'd Call Their Pet Their Soulmate, Survey Finds

Three out of five Americans would willingly run into a burning building to save their pet, a new survey revealed.

The poll of 2,000 cat and dog owners also showed that 81% would not think twice before saving their pet from immediate danger.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents would willingly fight another person to save their four-legged friend.

Sixty-two percent would even describe their animal as their "best friend," while three in five agreed that their pet was their "soulmate."

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Figo Pet Insurance, the survey also revealed that pet owners often search for similar affirmations of love from their pets as they do from their partners.

That includes their pet following them around (63%), giving them "kisses" (59%) and sleeping in their bed (53%) as the topmost signs of endearment.

Research also showed that 84% of Gen Z (ages 18-24) are likely to include their pet in their wedding or milestone event, and more than three-fourths of Gen Zers are likely to get a tattoo inspired by them.

Of those who own multiple species of pets, 48% admitted they've bonded to one in particular — including 80% who feel more tied to their dog than their cat.

Regardless of which pet they've bonded with more, almost two-thirds (67%) believe that because they are so connected, they can read each other's minds.

Four in five pet owners believe that their pet significantly impacts their mental health in a positive way.

Furthermore, more than one-third of people surveyed admitted turning to their pet for a boost of serotonin at least once every single day of the week.

And more than two-thirds of pet owners feel obligated in some way to repay their pets for all they do for them.

Eighty percent said it is likely that they will take their pet to the vet straight away if they even suspect something is wrong.

Almost one in five said they would pay more than $7,000 to save their pet's life, and 53% of pet owners would willingly go into debt or spend any amount necessary to save them from immediate danger.

Although only one-third said they have pet insurance, 54% of pet owners agreed that it is a good way to repay their pet.