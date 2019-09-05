Three Adorable Flamingo Chicks Just Hatched at the Oklahoma City Zoo

Image zoom Oklahoma City Zoo

The Oklahoma City Zoo is “tickled pink” with these three new arrivals!

In August, the Zoo welcomed three American flamingo chicks, with the third and final hatchling making its way out of their shell on Thursday, Aug. 29.

“It’s a labor of love for the Zoo’s bird care team, who have confirmed that all of this season’s chicks have officially hatched,” the OKC Zoo wrote on Facebook, sharing adorable photos of the little baby birds.

According to the post, guests won’t be able to see the fluffy chicks just yet, as they will need time to bond with their parents for the next 6-8 weeks.

“All of the hatchlings are healthy and bonding with their parents,” the Zoo said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The OKC Zoo’s bird caretakers have moved the new family units to a behind-the-scenes area for the next several weeks – allowing the parents to raise their chicks on their own, removed from the threat of natural predators like raccoons.”

The Zoo explained that caretakers have partially hand-reared flamingo hatchlings in the past, but are excited to implement a new technique that will enable the parents to do all the nurturing of the chicks on their own.

The Zoo also told PEOPLE that one of the chicks is the offspring of a 57-year-old male flamingo at the Zoo, who is the last remaining member of the Zoo’s original flock that first arrived in 1963.