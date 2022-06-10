The Minnesota Zoo Introduces Three Endangered Amur Tiger Cubs Born on Mother's Day

The three cubs were born on Mother's Day but have yet to make their public debut at the Minnesota Zoo

One tiger mama at the Minnesota Zoo had an extra special Mother's Day this year when she gave birth to a litter of cubs.

According to a release from the Minnesota Zoo, Sundari (or Dari), the zoo's adult female Amur tiger, gave birth to four cubs on May 8. Sadly, one of the cubs did not survive the delivery, which is not uncommon for larger big cat litters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The three surviving cubs — two males and a female — remain in a behind-the-scenes habitat with their mother, where the furry family is bonding well.

"Dari has proven to be an incredible mother to these cubs," Dr. Taylor Yaw, the chief animal care, health, and conservation officer at the Minnesota Zoo, said in a statement. "She has been attentive, nursing around the clock, and keeping the cubs groomed and by her side. The deep bond and trust that our keepers have formed with Dari over the years has allowed us to monitor the cubs and safely separate her from the cubs in order to perform routine health checks."

Three Amur tiger cubs born at Minnesota Zoo Amur tigers at Minnesota Zoo | Credit: Minnesota Zoo/Facebook

Dari and the cubs' father, Putin, are also parents to Vera, a tiger cub born at the Minnesota Zoo in 2017 and transferred to a zoo in Nebraska in 2019 as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan, according to the zoo's release. Putin passed away this past March.

"These cubs represent a major, positive step forward in our efforts to support the global population of Amur tigers," John Frawley, the zoo's director, said in a release. "Having three thriving cubs, and a mother who is successfully raising them, is a true testament to the care and dedication provided by our incredible team of zookeepers and veterinary staff."

According to Dr. Seth Stapleton, the Minnesota Zoo's director of Conservation, Amur tigers are some of the most endangered animals in the world.

"Their numbers have declined dramatically over the last decades as a result of habitat loss, poaching, loss of prey, and other factors, which is why the role of zoos in tiger conservation is so crucial," he said.