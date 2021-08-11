WATCH: Three Baby Bears Enjoy Playful Wrestling Match on North Carolina Golf Course

The sweet moment of the cubs playing together was captured on video at a golf course near North Carolina's Lake Toxaway

A North Carolina woman captured the adorable moment several young black bears turned a golf course into their personal playground.

Arden Botha from western North Carolina was at a Lake Toxaway golf course when they noticed three baby bears having some fun together on the green and started filming the cubs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The footage shows two cubs wrestling each other on the golf course while the third baby bear attempts to knock down one of the course's flagsticks. The bears eventually run off into the woods.

The clip has since gone viral on social media — gaining nearly 250,000 views — after being shared by Danny Deraney on Twitter, who wrote, "Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only."

One Twitter user commented on the sweet post, saying, "The one attacking the flag never surrendered that I noticed!" while another added, "The two siblings in the background throwing it down are cracking me up! "

Bears on Golf Course Credit: ardden botha/viral hog

Another person joked, "This may be the only thing that golf courses are good for."

Wildlife experts urge community members to take caution if they encounter a bear by keeping their distance and avoiding any interaction.