Three Abandoned Puppies Rescued Following Louisiana Street Dog Shootings

Thanks to two hardworking animal rescues, this trio of adorable puppies is on the road to finding a forever home.

At two weeks old, Bear, Lady and Ruffian were left orphaned in the streets of Lousiana after their mother and five other dogs were shot dead by locals.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused many animal shelters to close, and, as a result, Louisiana’s struggle with an overpopulation of homeless animals has become worse, prompting citizens to try and fix the issue themselves by shooting dogs in the street, Helen Woodward Animal Center explained in a press release.

Earlier this month, a local noticed six deceased dogs laying on the road, one of whom was a mother caring for her puppies underneath a shed close to a school.

The neighbor alerted the school’s lunch lady who shortly discovered Bear, Lady, and Ruffian and bottle-fed them before contacting a local humane society, Heart of Louisiana, for assistance.

The puppies were then transferred to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, where they arrived on April 17.

The pups have since received health checks, microchips, and vaccinations.

“Heart of Louisiana has been an incredible rescue partner,” Helen Woodward Animal Center’s operations director, Jennifer Shorey, said in a release.

She continued, “Despite the closures of so many shelters out in rural Louisiana, they are continuing to do the hard work of rounding up these orphan pets and securing them transports to safety. We are honored to be a part of saving these lives.”

The three pups will soon be spayed and neutered so that they can begin their journey toward adoption.

“We cannot express our gratitude enough for Helen Woodward Animal Center,” Heart of Louisiana Humane Society spokesperson Caitlin Hemphill said. “Without them, so many more animals here would perish. It takes a village and we are forever grateful to be a part of this amazing team.”

