Thousands of Live Chicks Shipped via USPS Arrive Dead at New England Farms

At least 4,800 chicks have arrived dead to farmers in Maine after being shipped via the U.S. Postal Service, Rep. Chellie Pingree said Wednesday.

Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st Congressional District, is raising the issue in a letter to the newly-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sonny Perdue, according to The Portland Press Herald.

Her office has received dozens of complaints from farmers, as well as other residents trying to raise a small flock of chickens, she said.

"It’s one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they’ve created at the post office and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail," Pingree said of the USPS. "And can you imagine, you have young kids and they are getting all excited about having a backyard flock and you go to the post office and that’s what you find?"

Image zoom Rep. Chellie Pingree Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

The incidents involving the baby chicks come as DeJoy’s leadership of the USPS has been widely criticized. DeJoy, a Donald Trump donor, has made several cost-cutting changes to the mail organization in recent weeks, raising questions about how the USPS will be able to handle the influx of mail-in ballots ahead of the November presidential election.

"This is a system that’s always worked before and it’s worked very well until these changes started being made," Pingree said, later adding, "Rural Americans, including agricultural producers, disproportionately rely on USPS for their livelihoods, and it is essential that they receive reliable service."

Pauline Henderson, who owns Pine Tree Poultry in New Sharon, Maine, was one of the many farm owners affected by the recent chick issue. She told The Portland Press Herald she was shocked to see that all 800 chicks she ordered last week arrived dead.