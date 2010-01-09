This Week's Cutest Twitter Pics: Pup Postcards, Lovely Licks and More!
WELL-COME WAGON
This pair is better than any dose of antibiotics! "Get Well Soon Angel," Wednesday's winner @RaineyDog said in a message to Angel, the family dog who famously saved a Canadian boy from a cougar attack.
REINDEER GAMES
Santa's reindeer may now be on vacation, but Thursday's winner @PawsandNews is all set for next Christmas!
BOO BOO BEAR
NOSE-TO-NOSE
This shot from @PrincessJenni brings one or our favorite TV theme songs to mind: "Here we are, face to face. A couple of Silver Spoons …" Together, these two found their way to a win on Monday!
CANINE CO-PILOT
Keep those eyes on the road, Chivas! This funny photo, shared by @natypie, received runner-up status on Thursday.
CONE HEAD
LOVELY LICKS
Coco's dinner is good to the very last drop! "Licking his nose right after finishing his dinner. How adorable," writes @coco6308, a runner-up on Wednesday.
STAY AFLOAT
Runner-up Dexter is all geared up for an exciting day on the waves. "Enjoying his first boat ride," writes @RhiannonCiara.
NOSE DIVE
"Ecko LOVES juice … He will do anything to get some," writes @caitb2007, a runner-up on Wednesday. Don't get stuck, little guy!
BIG BITE
Is that a cigar? Nah, probably just a doggie chew, Chonnie's (@ColleenLB) reward for earning runner-up kudos on Wednesday!