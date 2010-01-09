This Week's Cutest Twitter Pics: Pup Postcards, Lovely Licks and More!

We put the call out on Twitter for your cutest photos and you delivered! See our first-place furballs and some runners-up from our daily #cutepic photo contest

By People Staff Updated January 04, 2022 05:57 PM

WELL-COME WAGON

This pair is better than any dose of antibiotics! "Get Well Soon Angel," Wednesday's winner @RaineyDog said in a message to Angel, the family dog who famously saved a Canadian boy from a cougar attack.

REINDEER GAMES

Santa's reindeer may now be on vacation, but Thursday's winner @PawsandNews is all set for next Christmas!

BOO BOO BEAR

Aww, Totti, what happened? "Totti has a boo boo and will feel a lot better knowing he gets #cutepic honors today!" wrote Tuesday's winner @devonxo. A good reason to receive #cutepic honors, indeed!

NOSE-TO-NOSE

This shot from @PrincessJenni brings one or our favorite TV theme songs to mind: "Here we are, face to face. A couple of Silver Spoons …" Together, these two found their way to a win on Monday!

CANINE CO-PILOT

Keep those eyes on the road, Chivas! This funny photo, shared by @natypie, received runner-up status on Thursday.

CONE HEAD

Poor pup, he has to wear the cone of shame. "My pup Banjo has had a rough couple of days, but he's still the cutest doggie ever:)" writes runner up @LMHill. Agreed!

LOVELY LICKS

Coco's dinner is good to the very last drop! "Licking his nose right after finishing his dinner. How adorable," writes @coco6308, a runner-up on Wednesday.

STAY AFLOAT

Runner-up Dexter is all geared up for an exciting day on the waves. "Enjoying his first boat ride," writes @RhiannonCiara.

NOSE DIVE

"Ecko LOVES juice … He will do anything to get some," writes @caitb2007, a runner-up on Wednesday. Don't get stuck, little guy!

BIG BITE

Is that a cigar? Nah, probably just a doggie chew, Chonnie's (@ColleenLB) reward for earning runner-up kudos on Wednesday!

