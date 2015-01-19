Treats, toys and more await Susie and her mom in N.Y.C.

This Dog Was Set on Fire and Left for Dead, So She Got the Best Day of Her Life

As a puppy, Susie suffered horrendous abuse at the hands of her first owner. Meanwhile, her future mom, Donna, went through her own struggle.

But fate brought the two together, and Susie and Donna helped each other heal. Since they found one another, they’ve gone on to do great things: from winning harsher sentencing of convicted animal abusers (Susie’s Law), to Susie’s work as a canine therapy dog for other burn victims, to educating the public through their nonprofit, Susie’s Hope.

With help from our pup-ruvin’ pals, we were able to treat Susie and her mom to a truly special day in New York City. (Watch above.)

A huge thanks to Shake Shack for the steady stream of New York City’s best burgers (Susie’s favorite!), Uber for unfailing service in helping Susie run around town, Kimpton Hotels for beautiful, pup-friendly accommodations and Bliss Spa for treating Donna to some rest and relaxation. We couldn’t have spoiled our guest of pawnor without ya!

