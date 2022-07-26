Ruwani the elephant died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) on Saturday morning, according to the Zürich Zoo

Third Elephant at Zürich Zoo in Switzerland Dies of Herpes Virus

A third elephant at the Zürich Zoo has died from the herpes virus.

Ruwani, a 5-year-old female elephant, died on Saturday. According to a news release from the zoo, the elephant cow suffered from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) — a condition that typically lays dormant in most elephants.

The zoo also shared the announcement on Facebook, saying they are "dismayed" over the loss.

Ruwani was placed on an antiviral drug regiment "early on" and presented without "signs of illness" until Friday.

The young elephant's case marks the latest elephant from the zoo to die from the same disease. She follows 8-year-old female Omysha, who died earlier this month, and Umesh, a 2-year-old male who died at the end of June.

"Losing a third elephant to this dreaded virus in such a short time is a tragic loss for Zurich Zoo," zoo director Severin Dressen said in the release.

"For us as a zoo, it is particularly frustrating that we are powerless against the virus despite the best veterinary care from the University Animal Hospital Zurich," Dressen continued.

The likelihood of this disease presenting itself in the other elephants at the zoo remains low, the zoo said.

"Zoo Zurich monitors the elephants in an exemplary manner by means of regular blood tests. This means that an increased viral load in the body can be detected at an early stage and appropriate measures can be taken immediately," said Willem Schaftenaar, veterinary advisor to the European conservation breeding program EEP for Asian elephants.

According to SwissInfo, elephants suffering from EEHV have a mortality rate of 85 percent. It's said to be a cause of death in elephants throughout European and American zoos dating back to the '80s.

The elephant made up one of two elephant groups at the zoo alongside her mother Farha and grandmother Ceyla-Himali. Umesh and Omysha formed the other herd with mother Indi and sister Chandra.

Farha, now the youngest elephant at the Zürich Zoo at the age of 17, will continue to be monitored closely.