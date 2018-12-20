Therapy Pigs Bring Holiday Cheer, Back Scratchers and a Whole Lot of Cute to Florida Hospital

Two of our favorite therapy pigs just got a holiday makeover.

Brothers Thunder and Bolt decked out their signature wagons in Christmas gear for a recent trip to Tampa General Hospital. As always, the pot-bellied pig duo brought backscratchers, so the hospital’s patients could enjoy a silly and relaxing scratch session with the pair — who came dressed in their holiday best.

“The patients are always really happy to see them, which is a great feeling for us because we know we made somebody smile,” Claire Barrow, Thunder and Bolt’s 12-year-old owner, told PEOPLE. “Especially during the holiday season, it really counts toward making their hospital stay a happier, better experience.”

Claire understands the effect a therapy animal can have on a patient and family first-hand. When she was just 2 years old, Claire found herself spending hours in the hospital visiting her mother Heather Barrow, who spent two months on complete hospital bed rest after her water broke when she was just 24 weeks pregnant with Claire’s brother Hill, now 9.

“I was visited every Wednesday morning by a therapy dog in the hospital and we would plan Claire’s visit on those days, during the time the therapy dog would be there. Claire’s visits with the therapy dog made the hospital a fun place for her and cheered our entire family up during a time that was extremely difficult and stressful,” Heather told PEOPLE in January.

For Claire, memories of those therapy dog visits stuck out as a bright spot during a dark time, so much so that Claire decided to pay it forward by training her own therapy pet. After some negotiating, Claire’s parents agreed to adopt two pigs, Thunder and Bolt. Claire worked tirelessly to train and socialize the pair in preparation for their therapy animal certification.

Her hard work paid off. Thunder and Bolt, then both 10 months old, were certified in November 2017. They immediately went on to become Tampa General Hospital’s first therapy pigs.

Today, Thunder and Bolt are familiar faces around the hospital halls, always led by Claire — Tampa General Hospital’s first youth volunteer.

To keep up to date on the cheer Thunder and Bolt spread year-round, check them out on Facebook and Instagram.