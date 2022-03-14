"This is a special case about an exceptional dog who has played an important role in helping our soldiers while they were deployed overseas," Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, said

Therapy Dog Who Comforted U.S. Troops in the Middle East Now Needs Help Continuing Healing Work

After his assignment with the U.S. military's Behavioral Health Service Canine program ended unexpectedly, a rescue dog is hoping to continue helping others.

Musket is a brave and loving former street dog, who was was adopted by U.S. troops and later became one of the first Behavioral Health Service Canines for U.S. soldiers stationed in the Middle East, according to a press release from Paws of War — a nonprofit that supports U.S. armed forces but assisting their pets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is a special case about an exceptional dog who has played an important role in helping our soldiers while they were deployed overseas," Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, said in a statement. "To see him stripped of everything he worked so hard to accomplish does not sit well."

Therapy Dog Credit: Paws of War

Captain H, a behavioral health officer, brought Musket into the U.S. military's Behavioral Health Service Canine program after finding the canine in a pound in the Middle East, where she noticed the "little pup eagerly trying to get her attention as he peered through the bars of his cage."

Musket went back to the base with Captain H and trained to comfort and support soldiers during their deployments. The friendly pooch quickly became a favorite companion among the soldiers at Musket's base.

"CPT. H had a new prescription for whatever troubles a soldier was facing: Go pet Musket," the Paws of War press release stated. "The devoted pup thrived among his military family, and they loved and appreciated him for giving them a break from the monotony of deployment, and reminding them of their own pets back home."

Therapy Dog Credit: Paws of War

After the Behavioral Health Service Canine program unexpectedly ended, an order came through stating that Musket's status as an approved therapy dog had been revoked, according to the release. No longer considered a therapy dog, Musket's wasn't allowed on the base after the program ended due to military policy.

Musket had to be sent back to the pound and was at risk of being euthanized until the many soldiers who adore Musket contacted Paws of War for help.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Paws of War, which has experience safely flying animals internationally for U.S. soldiers, arranged a flight for Musket. Last year, the group transported the dog from the Middle East to a foster caretaker in Canada, where the canine completed the CDC required 6-month quarantine to enter the U.S.

Musket is now ready to reunite with Captain H in America and continue his work as a therapy dog.

Therapy Dog Credit: Paws of War

"Musket is invaluable to those in need, and we cannot let his therapeutic service come to an end. He thrives in helping and strives to do his best — he has more than earned a safe place. We are doing everything we can to make that possible for him here in America," Misseri said.